Dallas, Central golf teams prepare for regionals

Woodburn - the Dallas boys golf team took fifth place in the league tournament on Monday at the OGA Tukwila Golf Course in Woodburn, with 380 points.

Overall, the boys are ranked fifth.

Results are as follows:

Josh WIlliam, 91

Xavier White, 93 and finishing 15th as an individual

Tristan White, 94 and finishing 14th as an individual

Tj Mounce, 108

Colton Hiebert, 111

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the team will travel to Quail Valley in Banks to compete in regionals.

For the girls team, they played in the league tournament at Trysting Tree in Dallas, where they took fourth place, scoring 480 points.

Results are as follows:

Natalie Crabtree, 107

Emma Johnson, 118

Annie Johnson, 127

Klanci Hinton, 128

The Central boys team competed alongside the Dragons in Woodburn on Monday, and took sixth place in the tournament and in league.

Results are as follows:

Andrew Love, 88, finishing 8th overall as an individual

Jordan Clark, 108

Jackson Warren, 115

Zak Karr, 117

Taylor McArther, 124

Andrew will be going on to regionals to compete as an individual next Tuesday and Wednesday.

There were no varsity girls competing in this week's tournament.