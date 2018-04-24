Dallas, Central golf teams prepare for regionals

Woodburn - the Dallas boys golf team took fifth place in the league tournament on Monday at the OGA Tukwila Golf Course in Woodburn, with 380 points.
Overall, the boys are ranked fifth.
Results are as follows:
Josh WIlliam, 91
Xavier White, 93 and finishing 15th as an individual
Tristan White, 94 and finishing 14th as an individual
Tj Mounce, 108
Colton Hiebert, 111
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the team will travel to Quail Valley in Banks to compete in regionals.
For the girls team, they played in the league tournament at Trysting Tree in Dallas, where they took fourth place, scoring 480 points.
Results are as follows:
Natalie Crabtree, 107
Emma Johnson, 118
Annie Johnson, 127
Klanci Hinton, 128
The Central boys team competed alongside the Dragons in Woodburn on Monday, and took sixth place in the tournament and in league.
Results are as follows:
Andrew Love, 88, finishing 8th overall as an individual
Jordan Clark, 108
Jackson Warren, 115
Zak Karr, 117
Taylor McArther, 124
Andrew will be going on to regionals to compete as an individual next Tuesday and Wednesday.
There were no varsity girls competing in this week's tournament.
