Bledsoe takes on Nearman for House District 23

DALLAS — The Republican primary race for Oregon State House District 23 drew two candidates, incumbent Mike Nearman and Dayton farmer Kris Morse Bledsoe.

The winner of the race will face Democrat Danny Jaffer in November to earn the right to represent the district, which spans portions of Polk, Marion, Benton and Yamhill counties.

Bledsoe is running because she wants to be of service to the community and because she believes she is better in tune with the needs of the district than Nearman.

“He does not communicate to the district or ask what the district needs for him to do for them,” she said. “I will be present for our district. I will take their calls. I will investigate solutions for our area.”

Kris Morse Bledsoe, 67, of Dayton Current employment: crop processor, artist, community advocate Education: Masters in pastoral studies, Seattle School of Theology and Ministry, March 2005; Clinical pastoral eduction, Swedish Medical Center, 2002-03; Bachelor of Arts, economics, University of Washington, 1978; and University of California at Berkley, 1968-70. Previous government experience: Served as a CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocate); Yamhill County Water Taskforce member; Yamhill County Improvement District, and past chairwoman of the Yamhill Watershed Council. Campaign phone: 503-560-8188 Campaign website: http://krismorseb...">krismorsebledsoe.com. Years lived in district: 12.

Bledsoe said she enjoys digging through budgets and believes doing so will find an answer to the crisis local governments face by having to pay for the Public Employees Retirement System.

“The only thing that I could say is the state should provide the schools with more money to supplement what they aren’t going to have available for education,” Bledsoe said. “There is no easy fix for PERS. A promise is a promise. I feel really strongly about that.”

Though she can’t name specifically where the funding would come from that could be redirected to schools, she’s confident it’s there.

“It is my belief that the dollars are not being managed at the state, or that there are monies, but I can’t tell where that is going to come from,” she said.

On health care, Bledsoe is a believer in a single-payer system to save money.

“Insurance companies and administration of the insurance companies dollars add up to 20 percent of what we spend on health care,” Bledsoe said. “We have 30 percent of our school dollar is going to PERS, well 20 percent of our medical dollar is going to insurance companies. We really need to look at how to streamline things, so we aren’t paying out all this extra money.”

Bledsoe said both the education and foster care systems are failing children.

“We need to provide more people on the front lines who can care for children who can no longer be taken care of in their home,” Bledsoe said. “I am a CASA. I have witnessed the heartbreak of children who are shifted about with need of stability.”

She calls improvements in education an urgent need.

“We need to work with our educators to help them get what they need, or we will leave a generation behind,” she said.

Incumbent Nearman, running for his third term, didn’t return an emailed election questionnaire or return messages left at the cellphone or home number listed with candidate information filed with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

Nearman has not spoken to reporters with the Polk County Itemizer-Observer since we published a 2014 story about an ethics investigation against him, which he settled. The Itemizer has tried several times to reach Nearman through phone calls, emails and has stopped by his office in the Capitol in attempts to receive comment on his work there, to no avail.

Here’s part of the first interview we published with Nearman when he successfully challenged incumbent Jim Thompson for the Republican nomination for HD 23 in the 2014 primary.

Nearman said he believes the minority party should have another objective: “My opponent (Thompson at the time) talks about being part of the minority party and you can’t get anything done. I think one of the duties of the minority party is to keep tabs on the majority party.”

Nearman believes that can be done better.

“We need leadership that will courageously take up the task of better oversight and stand for the values held by the good people of the western Willamette Valley,” he said.

He added changes are needed to how the state attracts businesses. He said instead of waving incentives at businesses, the state needs to shift its focus to keeping taxes and crime low, schools strong, and access to natural resources open.

Nearman said in order to create a business-friendly environment, the state needs to cut programs and eliminate inefficiencies in other places to invest in those priorities. He added when times are better economically, it would be appropriate to expand spending.

“Now is the time to cut budgets and cut back,” he said.

For more information on Nearman’s campaign:

www.nearmanfororegon.com.

We could not find a reliable source to summarize his voting record.