City keeps contract with DAVC

DALLAS — The city’s contracts to send the Dallas Area Visitors Center transient lodging tax money will remain in place, but the Dallas City Council and DAVC will stay in closer communication about expectations and improvements.

Thursday night, the council and representatives of the visitors center met to discuss the future of those contracts, which distribute transient lodging taxes to the center for tourism promotion and community event organization.

“We want to be in a collaborative partnership with the city of Dallas. Moving forward in our collaboration with the city, the visitors center would like to integrate some expectations for our relationship. Dallas Area Visitors Center, like any organization, is best able to honor our goals when the expectations are set out from the start,” Samira Evans, the DAVC board president, said at the meeting.

At a work session meeting, the council asked DAVC Chief Executive Officer JD Shinn to give a thorough report about improvements being made to community events at the next council meeting on May 7. He will return to report updates at each city council meeting after that.

This year, the city will send about $91,000 to DAVC in two contracts: 30 percent for community events and 70 percent for tourism promotion. The events contract expires at the end of this year and the tourism promotion contract ends in June of 2019.

The council discussed amending the contract, with the DAVC approval, having the center organize Polk County Bounty Market, Freedomfest and Summerfest — not Sounds of Summer and Winterfest — with 40 percent of the money, with the 30 percent contract and 10 percent of the tourism promotion funding.

The city would retain the rest of the money to be spend on tourism promotion.

Dallas Economic Development Director AJ Foscoli told the council in a presentation that DAVC has outdated or misleading information on its website and Facebook page.

“One of the most important things when you are marketing to an outside group is to make sure that you have a consistent message,” Foscoli said. “When you have information that is misleading or erroneous, that’s going to muddle your message. It will make everybody’s job harder.”

He added in the event arena, the Polk County Bounty Market will begin its ninth season next month, and there’s still people in Dallas who aren’t aware of it.

Pressed Coffee & Wine Bar owners Doug Graven and Rachel Phelps offered their own criticism of the DAVC performance planning and during the eclipse last summer. They said the DAVC struggled to gain sponsorships and didn’t complete tasks it was assigned through the event’s steering committee.

Shinn disputed that characterization, saying he worked late each night of the event, but he did say the DAVC fell short on sponsorships.

“We did not raise the funds that we needed to raise. We needed to raise another $15,000 to $20,000 to cover all the expenses,” Shinn said.

He asked for help refining his pitch and returned to businesses, but didn’t receive the response he had hoped.

“The feedback that we got wasn’t that we don’t want to or that we didn’t hear about it. It was ‘I don’t know if this is going to be as big as it’s being blown into,’” he said.

Councilor Kelly Gabliks served on the visitors center board last year and said Shinn and the board were aware of the issues with events and wanted to take the year to examine them with the intent of making changes.

“They could see what was going on and were doing all the right things to turn the ship,” she said.

Councilor Micky Garus asked what they had discovered.



“What are the things that you saw that you didn’t like last year that you’ve already moved forward on?” Garus asked. “I want to know what significant changes are you guys already planning to do as an entity to make these future events better?”

Shinn said changes will begin with Freedomfest.

“One of the major problems we had with engaging people is having it at two different locations,” Shinn said.

Roger Jordan Community Park will be the sole location, and events will be added to the schedule.

“Adding in some form of a sporting event, lawn games so people can enjoy their community,” he said.

Summerfest will be shortened by a day, Shinn said.

“Our thought process has been that with so little engagement historically on the Thursday night portion of it when it starts, that why continue that when you could increase the engagement by bringing back a lot of the fun things to do?” he said.

New ideas include a corn hole contest, baking and art competitions. For Winterfest, Shinn said the event should have more music from local school bands and choirs.

“That type of substance is what we’ve been calling for,” Garus said.

The vote on the amendment failed, and the council didn’t propose other changes.