Community notebook

Work at Gentle House Thursday

The Historic Gentle House, 855 N. Monmouth Ave., will host a work party on Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

All are welcome to volunteer at the house to work on the garden and grounds.

Work parties are held the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

For more information about Gentle House: email gentlehouse@wou.edu.

Powwow at Western Saturday

The Multicultural Student Union at Western Oregon University will host its 25th annual powwow from noon to midnight on Saturday at Werner University Center.

The master of ceremonies will be Nick Sixkiller, with Whipman Tony Whitehead.

The first grand entry is scheduled for noon, with a second grand entry after dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner will be provided for free while supplies last, served from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information: email msu@wou.edu.

‘Fam Jam’ hits CHS Saturday

The Mid-Valley Parenting’s annual Fam Jam will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Central High School in Independence.

Ash Creek Arts Center will participate in this year’s event. Kids and parents may swing by the center’s area to create a fun project and learn more about the organization’s programs.

The Fam Jam event is a day full of activities for families, promoting learning through various kinds of play, as well as providing families with a place to receive resource information, register for kindergarten and participate in a variety of health screenings, including free hearing, vision and dental checks on site for any children that attend.

Bottledrop for Turf on Saturday

Les Schwab in Dallas will serve as the drop site for recyclable bottles and cans on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recyclables may be dropped at any time during business hours throughout the week.

The project raises money for the Dallas Booster Club’s turf project.

Celebrate Day of the Child in Indy

The Independence Public Library will host Day of the Child, Day of the Book at 7 p.m. on Monday. The evening will include activities and books to share.

The Teen Cooking Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday for an Egg-stravaganza, where teens will learn to make egg dishes, including french toast.

Also at the library, family story time is Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.