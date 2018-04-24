Dallas pastor teaches guitar

DALLAS — Ben Bauman said playing guitar saved him — and his mother — a lot of grief.

Now he is leading a series of free classes to introduce guitar to community members ages 10 and older in hopes of helping someone else find their passion.

“We’re going to play music because we love music,” Bauman said. “So, we thought, why don’t we use what we love to help kids? Learning guitar at 15 probably saved my mom a lot of heartache and probably kept me out of a lot of trouble.”

Bauman is the pastor at Dallas Church and an accomplished musician who spend several years in Nashville writing music and playing in a band.

“We had a band called The Nobodies, which was pretty fitting because nobody knew who we were,” Bauman said. “I used to tell people that I was almost famous on a number of occasions and made, like, tens of dollars.”

After Nashville, he moved to Dallas, and a few years ago tried offering lessons during the summer. Bauman said he thought the idea was good, but the timing wasn’t right because it didn’t coincide with the school year.

Brent DeMoe, with Polk County’s Family & Community Outreach, approached Bauman about trying it again this spring after his department’s student activity survey revealed learning to play guitar was high on the list of activities teens wanted to do.

“We thought it was a good idea because we knew a lot of people, especially a lot of students in town, expressed interest in guitar,” Bauman said.

This time, 18 would-be guitar players turned out for the first of six Wednesday night lessons at Dallas Church.

He opened the lesson with some basics — parts of the guitar, tuning, how to hold it and strumming technique — and about mid-way through, got to what everyone was waiting for: Learning chords.

He started with what he said are the easiest — A and E chords. As his students learned to work their fingers on the strings, Bauman gave them some encouragement. He said A and E are well-used in popular music.

“It’s worth your time, I promise, to learn E and A,” he said.

Brother and sister, Noah and Tonya Darland, said they decided to come out to the lessons to have their own experience with guitar. Their father and grandmother, Leslie Darland, who brought them to the lesson, both play guitar.

“It’s just something that I like to do. My dad plays guitar and I’ve been interested,” Noah said. “It’s really fun to do.”

Tonya said when her grandma suggested the lessons, she decided to give it a shot.

“I said I’ll try it and see what happens. I think it was good,” she said. “I had a lot of fun, more fun than I thought I would.”

Both said they would come back for more.

Leslie Darland said, while she or her son could teach them, she decided it’s better to have someone outside the family get them started.

“I think it’s better if they learn from someone else,” she said. “I can help them at home.”

Bauman said if the first set of six lessons are successful, he may add different instruments for people to learn, such as bass guitar or drums, for a second series in the fall.

“We could actually start expanding if people wanted to learn a little bit more. Maybe fill in a niche of things that aren’t taught in school,” he said. “It’s pretty thin on the musical part of it, which always saddens my heart.”

He said perhaps a few of the new guitar players at Dallas Church could follow in his footsteps. He said, while he didn’t achieve fame, he’s grateful for his Nashville experience.

“The songwriting was fun because you got to show up at the office at 10 a.m. and your job was to write songs,” Bauman said. “I wouldn’t have traded it for the world. No one has recorded those songs, but you know, hey, it was fun.”

With two chords under their belt, Bauman told students they were only a few ingredients away from writing songs.

“In country music, we say ‘three chords and the truth,’” Bauman said. “Right now, you are one chord away from writing your first song.