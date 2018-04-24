Dallas scores another triumph

INDEPENDENCE — Two home runs in the second inning was what it took for the Dragons (11-0, Mid-Willamette Conference, 17-0) to establish their lead by a wide gap that led them to a second rivalry victory of 13-4 at the Panthers’ home field on Friday.

The girls didn’t take long to set the game in motion, especially in their relentless approach at offense.

“Our bats came alive,” Dragons head coach Brandi Jackson said, “and we did a great job of executing with runners in scoring position.”

The second inning took off with two outs on the board, followed by two home runs from Kaelynn Simmons and Lauren Wallace, bringing the Dragons up 8-0. From there, it was a matter of keeping the gap and staying on top of defensive positions.

“It’s nice to see us hitting the ball with two outs,” Jackson said. “I think that’s something we’ve been inconsistent with throughout the year.”

Kaelynn Simmons struck out six and allowed four runs. She also went two-for-five, and had a two-run home run. Lauren Wallace was the second Dragon to belt out a two-run home run, and went two-for-four. Jordan Dippel scored four runs, and Emma Classen was five-for-five with three RBIs.

“I think we did really well,” Jayden Wynia said. “In the last few innings we kinda got down a little bit, but picked it back up and pushed through it all.”

The Panthers (6-3, MWC, 10-5) kept up with the Dragons for their fourth game of the week, putting up a good defensive fight, and despite the loss, they played a solid game.

“Dallas hit the ball really well, they kept the ball in play,” Panthers head coach Kendra George said. “We played really solid defense, and we came out and hit the ball sometimes — we hit it right to them but that’s the way the game goes. I was proud of my girls; they fought hard and, even when they were down, they didn’t give up.”

This game marks the 11th league game the Dragons have won, with no losses to count — and based on last year’s season, going 18-0 overall, the girls are on track to see success this season. This game also looked very different from the last rivalry game, where the scoring was kept low.

“I like the fact that we didn’t let the fact that this is our rival team, like, get to our heads and stuff,” Wallace said. “I think our first time coming out, we were just really, really pumped and excited, like playing against them, and we only scored 3-1, and that’s not how we usually play, so coming out and doing what we did there was really important.”

Dallas plays next at home on Wednesday against the South Albany Rebels.