DAVC receives Travel Oregon grant

SALEM — Travel Oregon announced that eight projects have been awarded a total of $184,200 in grant funding through the Oregon Wine Country Plates Matching Grants Program.



Dallas Area Visitors Association received a grant for marketing Uncork Polk County and Tap Into Polk County; two week-long celebrations of farm-to-table harvest in the community, highlighting a full week of activities featuring local food and drink, hosted by businesses and organizations across the region.

The grants were funded through the sale of the Wine Country license plates. The program helps advance wine and culinary tourism projects that improve local economies and communities by enhancing, expanding and promoting Oregon’s travel and tourism industry.