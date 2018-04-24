Documentary explores suicide, toxic stress

SALEM — The Oregon Center for Nursing and Salem Health will present “Resilience: Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” for free at Northern Lights Theatre Pub, 3893 Commercial St. SE, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The documentary film explores the rising epidemic of suicide and health conditions cause by toxic stress early in life, an emerging science. Salem Health has begun recognizing and addressing toxic stress in hospitals and clinic through an approach called trauma-informed care. Toxic stress can stem from violence, abuse and neglect.

“There’s an amazing body of science now that explains how and why the body responds to changes in the brain as a result of childhood traumas,” said Michael Polacek, Salem Health professional development specialist and psychiatric mental health nurse. “The body does not forget, so developing resilience by retraining the brain can help a person recover and enjoy a satisfying life.”

A panel discussion will follow, including representatives from Central High School and Polk County Family and Community Outreach Department.

For more information: 971-718-3157.