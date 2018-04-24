Polk Fire asks to renew levy

POLK COUNTY — Polk County Fire District No. 1 will ask voters to renew an operating levy in the May primary election.

Voters will decide whether or not to continue to pay 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property values to help pay for operations of the fire district.

Fire Chief Ben Stange said in a letter to voters that 61 percent of the district’s revenue comes from the permanent tax rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. The district also gets money from providing ambulance services (28 percent). Currently, 8 percent of the budget comes from the operation levy.

Stange said if the levy continues, the district will add one firefighter-paramedic to provide 84 hours per week more coverage than is currently available. It would increase staffing from three full-time firefighter-paramedics to four.

The district would add a part-time fire marshal. The district laid off its full-time fire marshal in 2012. Stange said the district has struggled to fulfill all the duties of that position since then.

Stange said if voters approve, the district will be able to meet the basic elements of the equipment replacement plan.

If the levy does not continue, Stange said the district would see a reduction in staffing and it would be unable to contribute to the equipment replacement plan as projected. Other reductions would likely be made, Stange said, such as a decrease in training.

Ballots will be mailed on Thursday and are due back to the County Clerk by 8 p.m. on May 15.