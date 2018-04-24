Positions, school days cut in Dallas

DALLAS — The Dallas School District introduced its proposed 2018-19 budget that required cutting six days from the schedule and eliminating several district and school-level positions.

Eliminated in the 2018-19 budget Full-time director of instructional services Full-time administrative assistant to director of instructional services Part-time Morrison principal Part-time director of human resources (from assistant superintendent duties) Part-time administrative assistant to director of human resources Full-time physical education and health teacher at LaCreole Middle School (retirement) Full-time classified custodian Full-time agricultural teacher (resignation) Part-time instructional coach moved to Title II fund Six budget reduction days

Next year’s general fund, which pays for most education-related programs, will be significantly smaller than this year’s.

“Our goal this year, our job, was to reduce our budget by $1.6 million,” said Superintendent Michelle Johnstone. “We had to do a hard reset given that we have an increased need for special ed. We have PERS coming up and we also have declining enrollment that’s happening.”

Districtwide, about seven positions were cut, along with four staff professional development days and two school days.

“We wanted to keep that away from students as much as possible,” Johnstone said.

The budget provides for more career and technical education classes and continued partnership with Chemeketa Community College, full-day kindergarten, music classes at Lyle and Oakdale Heights, more special education staff, and mental health services from Polk County Behavioral Health.

The total budget is $48,162,127 down from $58,195,415 in the current budget. About $8.4 million of that decrease is the amount available in the capital construction bond fund and $1.6 million is a decrease in resources in the general fund, which stands at $33,557,555.

The budget offers no increase in what the district pays for staff health insurance, but does contain cost of living increases for all employee groups, in accordance with contract negotiations.

The general fund contingency is reduced by $617,941 to $1.3 million, well short of the district’s policy of maintaining an 8 to 10 percent contingency.