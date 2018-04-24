Republic Services lays out recycling

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council approved a $2 per month, per household Republic Services rate increase to cover the rising cost of recycling — and learned a lesson in how to recycle — at its April 16 meeting.

Julie Jackson, municipal manager for Republic Services, said her company needs the rate increase, which was approved 5-2, because China no longer accepts recycling with contamination levels higher than 0.5 percent.

That standard isn’t achievable, even when contents of the recycling cart are taken to a sorting center, she said. Making matters worse, people have been putting items in the bins that don’t belong there.

In conjunction with a rate hike — which is happening all over the region — Republic Services is embarking on an education campaign to help people learn to be better recyclers.

“Probably we all have allowed material to get into that recycle cart that never should have been there,” Jackson said at the meeting. “We haven’t been as vigilant as we should have been about making sure it’s clean.”

Before changing the standards, China had accepted about 60 percent of the world’s recycled material.

“They have been willing to accept material that is a lesser quality than recyclers in the United States or within Oregon have been willing to accept,” Jackson said.

That no longer true, Republic Services customers will have to up their recycling game, and pay a little more to divert material from going to a landfill.

“We don’t know when things will improve, but what we do know is that we have to come up with a list of recyclable material that we know is recyclable, that the sorters can find markets and sell,” Jackson said. “We need to make sure that material is empty, clean and dry. All that food contamination has been part of the problem.”

Republic Services’ list includes three categories: Paper – junk mail, greeting cards, magazines, newspaper, phone books, paperback books, paper bags and paperboard; Plastics – bottles and jugs; metal – steel (tin cans) and aluminum cans.

“What we are telling folks is if it’s not on this list, don’t put it in the recycling,” Jackson said. “It’s a short list, and it’s going to take a long time to get people to understand that.”

Oregon recycling law states: “Recyclable material means any material or group of materials that can be collected and sold at net cost equal to or less than the cost of collection and disposal of the same material.”

“What that mean is if it costs more to recycle than to landfill, then we are not under obligation to recycle,” Jackson said.

Jackson said Republic Services surpassed that threshold and has been paying to recycle for months. She said the $2 increase won’t cover the entire loss, which is estimated to be about $2.46.

“We feel like we should bear some of that as well,” Jackson said. “We have been for quite a few months, but we feel like $2 is the amount we asked for and we are going to stick with it.”

Jackson said Republic Services will continue to spread the word about proper recycling through community events and an information campaign.

“People are listening now, and I think we have this huge opportunity — because people are listening — to really get it right,” Jackson said.