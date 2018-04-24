Sports briefs

Ribich named national athlete of the week

Over the weekend, David Ribich made history when he ran the 1,500-meters run in 3:37.35 at the Bryan Clay Invitational, surpassing the record that was set in 1987, when Kip Cheruiyot ran it in 3:38.91.

This is his fourth National Athlete of the Week honor for the year.

WOU baseball makeup games announced

Over the next two weeks, the Wolves have added two extra games added to their schedule to make up for canceled games earlier in the season due to inclement weather.

Their first is April 25, hosting Lewis-Clark State College for a single game, and then will conclude its rained-out series against Concordia on May first, also at their home field in Monmouth. Both games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.