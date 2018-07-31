Community notebook

Mel Brown returns to Monmouth

On Sunday, Western Oregon University and the city of Monmouth are sponsoring a free evening of jazz in Main Street Park.

The concert features Mel Brown and Friends with special guests. The concert begins at 5 p.m. The concert kicks off the Mel Brown Summer Jazz Workshop at WOU. Come listen to lively jazz on a beautiful summer evening.

Grandkid get-together at Monmouth senior center

The Monmouth Senior Center will host a grandkid get-together from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday.

A variety of games and activities will be available for grandparents and grandkids to participate in together.

Monday’s event focuses on board games. Future events will include crafting, Wii, and a pizza party.

Sign-up sheets at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

Summer concerts at WOU

Western Oregon University will host Summer Heat Wave concerts at the Werner University Center at noon on Wednesday (today).

Patrick Anderson will play. Blackberry cobbler with whip cream will be served for free. Lunch is available for purchase.

Learn how to register your business

A small business workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St., Independence.

The interactive session will cover the importance of choosing a business name and organization structure type. Whether you are in the idea phase, already have a registered business, or wonder if you selected the right entity type, this session will provide information. Ruth Miles, Tribal liaison and small business advocate from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office will demonstrate.

School of dance to perform

Polk County France School of Dance will put on a performance for the Dallas Retirement Village at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The show will be held in the Health Center Chapel. Children ages 4 though teens will perform tap, ballet, jazz and hip-hop routines.

The next performance will be the Polk County Fair at noon on Aug. 11.

For more information: Linda, 503-390-3481.