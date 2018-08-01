Arrest Report

Information for the police report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Sarah L. Newton, 31, of Dallas in the 300 block of Southwest Academy Street on July 15 on two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Ronald B. Smith, 36, of Dallas in the 15000 block of Oakdale Road on July 18 on a failure to appear warrant.

Cynthia D. Rowand, 49, and Gail A. Rowand, 21, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, at Walmart, 321 N. Kings Valley Highway on July 19 on charges of third-degree theft.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Tiffany Brook Reed, 30, of Salem in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on July 28 on a probation violation, original charge, possession of a controlled substance, heroin.

Ralph Medellin, 58, of Independence in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on July 28 on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Jose T. Alfaro, 44, of Monmouth near S. Seventh and D Streets on July 28 on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Tre Francis Whitmore, 24, of Monmouth near Independence Highway and S. Oak Grove Road on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Isaiah Lorenzo Hess, 21, of Keizer near Independence Highway and Dean Drive on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Randy Lee Gaub, 61, of Salem near E and S. Sixth Streets on July 29 on a probation violation.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Kimberly Sue Gregg, 53, of Madras near Pacific Highway N and Powell Street E on July 14 on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Charlotte Raye Vargas, 41, of Monmouth in the 400 block of Southgate Drive S on July 15 on a charge of probation violation.

Anthony Aurelio Rodriguez, 66, of Monmouth in the 500 block of Madrona Street E on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Michael Thomas, 30, of Monmouth in the 200 block of College Street South on July 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Stepheny Marie Evenson, 29, of Salem in the 200 block of Craven Street S on July 17 on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Jordan Davis Farley, 25, of Independence in the 100 block of Main Street on July 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Phillip Andrew Kadell, 32, of Rickreall near Main Street E and Craven Street S on July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.