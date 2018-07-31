Sports schedule and quick hits

Sports Schedule:

Wednesday, August 1

Demarini Dirtbags: State Championship game, Roseburg, TBA. Check 541radio.com for updated schedule and game times

Quick Hits:

Nading receives Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year

Thursday, Dustin Nading of Western Oregon University was named the Men’s Scholar Athlete of the Year in NCAA Division II Track and Field by the U.S Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.



He was selected from among the highest finishing performers in the NCAA Division II Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships who achieved All-Academic status.

Nading, who is an incoming senior studying exercise science, recorded a cumulative 3.86 GPA, which earned him the Men’s Scholarly award.

He is a decorated athlete, including winning the indoor mile this past indoor season, at 4:13.30, and helping his distance medley relay team to cross the finish line at first place at the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in March, clocking in at 9.41.40.

With this award, Nading is now the second athlete at WOU to be named Scholar Athlete of the Year, joining his teammate and friend David Ribich, who took the accolade for the 2017 Outdoor season.

Ten other track and field athletes were named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic teams: Justin Crosswhite, Josh Dempsey, AJ Holmberg, Tyler Jones and David Ribich represent the WOU men’s time, while Nicole Maurmann, Megan Rose, Kennedy Rufener, Suzanne Van De Grift, and Olivia Woods made the women’s team.

Pre-registration open for talent show

It’s not too late yet to sign up for the talent showcase at this year’s Polk County Fair. Entry forms can be found online at www.co.polk.or.us/fair, under the ‘entry forms’ tab at the bottom of the page.

The talent showcase begins Friday on the main stage at 6 p.m. for youth, and Saturday at 8 p.m. for adults. Talents can include comedy, magic, dancing, singing, group performances and more. There is no fee to join. First, second and third place winners of each showcase receive cash prizes.

Pre-registration ends at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Sign up for Back to School 5k dash

There is still time to register for the Back to School 5k fun run/walk on Aug. 4 at the Rickreall Creek Trail System in Dallas, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for adults 18 years and older, $20 for children 6-17, and kids 5 years old and younger are free with a registered adult. To register, go online at www.eclecticedgeracing.com/back-to-school-dash.html.

All proceeds go toward support backpack and school supply giveaways to kids in Polk County.

The fun run/walk is kid, stroller, wheelchair and pet friendly so bring the family and Fido along.

At the finish line there will be food and drinks available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors.