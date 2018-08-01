Youngberg Hill to play Sounds of Summer Thursday

DALLAS – Youngberg Hill will take the stage Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas’ Sounds of Summer at the Rotary Performing Arts Stage at the corner of Main and Academy streets.

The band is a conglomeration of bluegrass artists Andrew Spence, Hal Spence, Kim Jones, Dave Elliot and Hugh McClellan. Together they have more than 100 years of experience playing bluegrass music. Youngberg Hill plays a traditional style of the American music variety, which was invented in the 1940s by Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys.

The concert is free and food trucks Beal's Ice Cream, El Pique and The Speak Cheesy will be open at 6 p.m. Concert goers are welcome to bring a blankets or chairs.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/dallasoregonvisitors.