Man arrested on 14 drug charges in Rickreall

POLK COUNTY — Frank Joseph Guida IV, 24, of Albany, was arrested on Aug. 1 on 14 methamphetamine-related charges.

Guida was arraigned in Polk County Court on Aug. 2.

He was arrested in the Rickreall area by members of the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. POINT, assisted by the Dallas Police Department and PCSO conducted a three-month long investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine into the Polk County area conducted by Guida.

Guida is a resident of Albany who grew up in the Independence area, according to the release.

Detectives located 212.3 grams of meth during the Aug. 1 operation that concluded the investigation, the release states.

A search warrant also was served on Guida’s Albany residence. Overall, the investigation resulted in the seizure of 845.2 grams of meth, according to the release.

According to the probable cause affidavit, POINT detectives conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Guida on seven different occasions.

The first was on May 10 in the 400 block of A Street in Dallas for half an ounce of meth “for the consideration of $300,” according the affidavit.

The second listed was on May 16 at Safeway, 138 W. Ellendale Ave. in Dallas for an ounce of meth “for the consideration of $500.”

The affidavit lists the third instance on May 29 also at Safeway in Dallas for a quarter pound of meth “for the consideration of $2,000.”

On June 8, the affidavit states a controlled purchase was conducted at the intersection of SE Hankel Street and SE Uglow Street in Dallas for a quarter pound of meth “for the consideration of $2,000.”

On June 21, another controlled purchase was conducted at Farrol’s Restaurant, 670 S. Pacific Hwy for a quarter pound of meth “for the consideration of $2,000.”

The last two instances listed were on July 3 an Aug. 1 also at Farrol’s Restaurant each for half a pound of meth “for the consideration of $3,600.”

Guida is charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, substantial quantity, and seven counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, substantial quantity.

He is housed at the Polk County Jail and his bail is set at $2 million.

POINT is a cooperative effort by the Dallas, Monmouth and Independence Police Departments, the Oregon State Police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

Guida’s next court date is Aug. 9.