Arrest Report

Information for the arrest report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of incidents reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

DALLAS

Arrests/Citations

Sarah L. Newton, 31, of Dallas in the 300 block of Southwest Academy Street on July 15 on two counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Ronald B. Smith, 36, of Dallas in the 15000 block of Oakdale Road on July 18 on a failure to appear warrant.

Cynthia D. Rowand, 49, and Gail A. Rowand, 21, both of Georgetown, Kentucky, at Walmart, 321 N. Kings Valley Highway on July 19 on charges of third-degree theft.

Jade A. Waggoner, 29, of Dallas in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street on Aug. 1 on a failure to appear warrant.

Zachary C. Nonnamaker, 24, of Dallas in the 1200 block of Southeast Godsey Road on Aug. 1 on charges of interfering with making a police report, fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving, second-degree theft and failure to return a suspended or revoked license.

Matthew C. Irey, 33, a transient, in the 700 block of Southwest Church Street on Aug. 2 on a failure to appear warrant.

Karly Ann Taylor Monson, 22, of Dallas at the corner of Brown Street and Southwest Birch Street on Aug. 3 on a failure to carry or present a drivers license.

Jose L. Ocampo, 26, of Dallas in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Street on Aug. 3 on a charge of physical harrassment.

Rosa Maria Hernandez-Garcia, 55, of Dallas on Main Street on failure to carry or present a driver’s license.

Brandon Dade,20, of Salem at the corner of Southeast Jefferson and Academy streets on Aug. 6 on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

INDEPENDENCE

Arrests/Citations

Tiffany Brook Reed, 30, of Salem in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on July 28 on a probation violation, original charge, possession of a controlled substance, heroin.

Ralph Medellin, 58, of Independence in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on July 28 on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Jose T. Alfaro, 44, of Monmouth near S. Seventh and D Streets on July 28 on charges of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

Tre Francis Whitmore, 24, of Monmouth near Independence Highway and S. Oak Grove Road on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Isaiah Lorenzo Hess, 21, of Keizer near Independence Highway and Dean Drive on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Randy Lee Gaub, 61, of Salem near E and S. Sixth Streets on July 29 on a probation violation.

MONMOUTH

Arrests/Citations

Kimberly Sue Gregg, 53, of Madras near Pacific Highway N and Powell Street E on July 14 on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Charlotte Raye Vargas, 41, of Monmouth in the 400 block of Southgate Drive S on July 15 on a charge of probation violation.

Anthony Aurelio Rodriguez, 66, of Monmouth in the 500 block of Madrona Street E on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Michael Thomas, 30, of Monmouth in the 200 block of College Street South on July 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Stepheny Marie Evenson, 29, of Salem in the 200 block of Craven Street S on July 17 on a charge of fourth-degree assault.

Jordan Davis Farley, 25, of Independence in the 100 block of Main Street on July 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Phillip Andrew Kadell, 32, of Rickreall near Main Street E and Craven Street S on July 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alan Clark Edward, 48, of Monmouth in the 700 block of Dalke Street E on July 24 on a charge of physical harassment.

Brian Joseph Saltvold Cooper, 27, in the 100 block of Catron Street on Aug. 1 on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Kyanna Marie Wolf, 25, of Monmouth in the 100 block of College Street N on Aug. 4 on charges fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and physical harassment.

POLK COUNTY

Lenore Ashworth, 24, of Salem on July 30 a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Ryan McGuire, 32, of Salem in the 200 block of Glen Creek Road NW on July 30 Marion County warrants for probation violation and failure to appear.

Thoron Schneider, 28 on July 30 on a charge of second-degree invasion of privacy for being in the women’s restroom and looking over the stall.