Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 8

Music in the Park — 6:30 p.m., Main Street Park, Monmouth. Boka Marimba, Zimbabwean Marimba. Free. www.ci.monmouth.or.us.

Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

Free Blood Pressure Check Clinic — 2 to 3 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (surgery admitting area), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Susie, 503-930-8517.

Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.

THURSDAY, Aug. 9

Independence Downtown Association — 8 a.m., Independence Grill, 154 S. Main St., Independence. A meeting of business people regarding the vitality of Independence and its downtown area. 503-580-8525.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Young Professionals Networking — 5:30 to 7: p.m., After-hours social event for Polk County young professionals, aged 21-45. MacLarin Jones, 509-859-3779.

Polk County Bounty Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Academy Building lawn.

Movies in the Park — 8:45 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. “The Karate Kid,” rated PG. Free. www.independenceamphitheater.com.

FRIDAY, Aug. 10

River’s Edge Summer Music Series — 7:30 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. Appetite for Deception. $5 suggested donation. www.independenceamphitheater.com.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $3 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, Aug. 11

Donation Yoga — 11 a.m. to noon, Dallas Yoga and Balance Studio, 115 SE Court St., Dallas. Bring a few cans of food or cash to donate to the food bank. 503-999-8016.

The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

SUNDAY, Aug. 12

Buell Grange Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m., Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Road, just off Highway 22 northwest of Dallas. $6. 503-623-8462 or 503-843-4703.

Rickreall Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall.

MONDAY, Aug. 13

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, Aug. 14

Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (conference room immediately inside the front entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593. (ADD TO SECOND TUES OF EACH MONTH)

Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371.



Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Toastmasters — 6 to 7 p.m., Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.

Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.