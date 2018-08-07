Community notebook

Free back-to-school giveaway at Jinett’s

Jinett’s Free Clothing Closet, 341 NE Kings Valley Highway, Dallas, will host a free back-to-school giveway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The clothing closet also has new hours, weekly Mondays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information: Crystal Yeager, 503-910-3420.

Zimbabwean Music Festival at WOU

Western Oregon University will host the annual Zimbabwean Music Festival Thursday through Sunday.

The Zimbabwean Music Festival is a celebration of Zimbabwean music and culture. The four-day weekend includes concerts, workshops, community conversations and a marketplace. For a full schedule and more information: visitzimfest.org.

Monmouth library to host picnic

The Monmouth Public Library will host a family picnic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, complete with food, entertainment and activities.

The picnic will also serve as the summer reading program wrap-up, including drawings for prizes.

Jenks will provide entertainment. RSVP to save a spot and help organizers have enough food by calling the library at 503-838-1932, or stop by the library.

Gospel music to be at Buhler Farm

An all-new gospel music roundup will be Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 5 p.m.; and Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Tim Buhler Farm, 4870 Van Well Road. A potluck will be held each evening.

Groups include Don Baker, the Tim English family, Vic Sanders and Cool Waters.

RVs and drive-ups welcome.

For more information: 503-931-8951.

Music and dessert at Western Oregon

Western Oregon University will host its last concert in the Summer Heat Wave series at noon on Wednesday (today).

JT & The Tourists will perform in the Grove. Grilled pineapple with cinnamon-honey drizzle will be the free dessert served. A slip and slide will be available for kids. Lunch is available for purchase.

Celebrate National Model Airplane Day

The Dallas Wingdingers, radio control model airplane club, present a celebration of National Model Airplane Day at 1833 SE Miller Ave., Dallas, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The public will have the opportunity to view model aircraft flying from Kauer Field, as well as static displays of model aircraft.

Try a flight simulator, or with an instructor pilot, try flying a dual control trainer aircraft.

There is no charge to the public, but donations will be accepted to the Disabled American Veterans.

Volcanoes host Community Night

Thursday is Dallas, Amity and Willamina Community Night at Volcanoes Stadium. Residents of those cities can get free tickets to the game by emailing owner Jerry Walker at probasebal@aol.com and let him know how many tickets.

Fans will receive a voucher and turn that in a the ticket window for free tickets. The Volcanoes are playing the Vancouver Candanians

For more information: 503-390-2225.

Wine walkabout returns to Dallas

Eight downtown Dallas businesses are hosting local wineries from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 and include a glass and 10 tasting tickets.

Sign up at www.discoverdallas.wine.

Dallas Tuesday on the Square

The city of Dallas will host the final Tuesday on the Square for this summer from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Events take place on Southeast Court Street.

For more information: sheilapeirce@dallasor.gov.