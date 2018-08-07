Dallas to host first Christian music fest

DALLAS — Sounds of Summer in Dallas will host the first Dallas Christian Music Festival on Aug. 16, in what organizers hope will become an annual event.

The festival will be longer than the normal Sounds of Summer show, with three bands and two speakers. Food trucks and children’s activities will also be part of the festival, which opens at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

“We had been doing a festival down in Albany last year and the year before, but because of varying circumstances in the community that was involved in it, we wanted to move the whole thing,” said organizer Matt Goolsby.

Festival runners decided on Dallas and began work with the Dallas Area Visitors Center and the city of Dallas.

It became part of the Sounds of Summer schedule with an extended time frame,” he said. “It’s been really kind of a nice blend.”

The bands schedule to play are Zoe Imperium, who played Sounds of Summer earlier in the season, Persevered and Goolsby’s band Wrecknciled.

“All three are local bands,” Goolsby said.

Speakers are local business owner Marv Colby and Dallas Church pastor Ben Bauman. They will speak for about 15 minutes between the bands.

“This is to be encouraging people in God’s love and also to celebrate God’s love through music. I think what they will do is bring those two messages together,” Goolsby said. “This is not a sermon. It’s an encouragement time.”

He said the mission of the festival is based on Psalm 47:7, which tells people to celebrate as a community and sing praises. Goolsby wants those who spend time at the festival to see that mission in action.

“I’m hoping that they, first of all, sense God’s presence there and that they feel valued and loved,” he said. “That’s really what we are looking for.”

The festival will host a fundraiser sponsored by Safeway selling water at the information booth. Proceeds from the sale will go to a local charity yet-to-be determined, Goolsby said. Face painting, temporary tattoos and game booths will be open for the young ones

“They do have prizes that they are going to give kids,” Goolsby said.

He said organizers are eager to put on the festival and hope to bring it back annually.

“We are excited to put this together. It’s been a true community effort. All these people have stepped up,” he said. “This is a time to celebrate God’s love for one and also to reach out to the community and really bless them.”