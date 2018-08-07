Dallas senior center slow to move forward

DALLAS — The new Dallas Senior Center is making slow progress after changing the location from the space behind the Carnegie Building to the former armory site.

Dallas City Manager Greg Ellis said the city will have to pay about $60,000 in costs that the Community Development Block Grant won’t pay for, because work has to be redone at the new site and the design has to be changed.

“The cost escalated so high that they had to reduce the size of the building,” he said. “Architects are not cheap.”

Ellis said he presented the Dallas Area Senior with a proposal to borrow $60,000 from them in exchange for covering 5.5 years of utility bills once the building is finished. He said he met with the group on Monday morning, and it didn’t decide on that offer.

“They want some more information,” Ellis said. “They are not ready to move forward with that.”

He said the city can use an interfund loan to pay for the additional costs if necessary.

Ellis said the design is moving forward, as well as other requirements of the federal grant being used to build the center. That includes an environmental analysis, a Pacific Power analysis of the site, and geotechnical study.