Letters to the editor

Adults: Take control again, you might like it

Both the editorial and article in the latest I-O (Aug. 1) brought to light the real dilemma in the U.S. today, and that is the adults have given up their place as authority figures when dealing with children. The only problem I can see in these writings is that the total Dallas School District hierarchy does not agree that there is no place in school for cellphones. And please don’t tell me the kids need them to study unless you are referring to the study of video games, music and social media. Do you honestly believe they are studying on their phones? No really.

Yes, I am an old women and things have changed (obviously we didn’t have cellphones) but we did have transistor radios and calculators (I know, the Dark Ages ... I can hear the eyes rolling now), which were not allowed in class. We actually had rules that had to be followed and there were consequences if they were not followed. And, amazingly, parents actually supported the idea of authority in school (not to mention at home). If a student faced reasonable disciplinary action, the parents supported the school. They did not threaten to sue everyone in sight.

I despair when thinking of the future of many of today’s children. They have no concept of respect for rules, manners, authority or responsibility. They don’t want to work because it’s not fun or they might get dirty or hot. They don’t want to participate at home with chores because there is not any expectation that they will.

Come on adults of America, take control again. I think you’ll like it.

Lynne Bowen

Dallas

Van Wells bid farewell

After owning and operating Van Well Building Supply for over 41 years, we, Carl and Patty Van Well, retired and sold the business earlier this year. It was not an easy decision but one that we were ready to make so that we could pursue other endeavors. As of April 1, 2018 the new owner of Van Well Building Supply is Ryan Ringer of Gold Beach Lumber Yard and they are continuing to operate under the Van Well name.

First of all, we want to thank our employees (past and present) for being a part of our business family. Without them we would not have continued in business for so many years. Their knowledge and “friendly faces” helped make Van Well’s a successful business. Secondly, we thank all of our customers for putting your trust in us. Serving you was our pleasure and you helped make our work seem more like a hobby than a job!

We consider many of you, employees and customers alike, to be good friends. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the community and to be your local source for building materials. You are all appreciated for your contribution to making Van Well Building Supply successful for so many years. We will miss seeing you in “the store,” but look forward to meeting you “on the street.”

Carl and Patty Van Well

Dallas