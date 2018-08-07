POLK COUNTY FAIR 2018: Entertainment

This 2018 Polk County Fair, from Thursday through Saturday, has a wide list of performers on the main stage, some are returners, others are new.

The lineup includes the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, a tribute to Patsy Kline, Alex Zerbe and the Zaniacs comedy show, Pierce Avenue, and Trevor Tagle.

The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers starts the fair off with a performance at 1 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the Patsy Kline tribute band at 2:30, Alex Zerbe and the Zaniacs at 4, Pierce Avenue at 6, and Trevor Tagle ending the night starting at 8 p.m.

On Friday, JoJo Scott, a Polk County local, will start the day off at noon. A 4-H monster cookie contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. Alex Zerbe and the Zaniacs play again at 3; Pierce Avenue follows at 4; and the youth talent showcase starts at 6.

Saturday, the Beautiful Baby contest is at 10:30 a.m., and at noon there will be a performance by France School of Dance, followed by a 4-H fashion show and performing arts performance at 1:30 p.m. At 2:30, there will be a 4-H dog obedience demonstration, and at 4:30, Alex Zerbe and the Zaniacs performs one more time, with an open class awards ceremony at 6. The adult talent showcase starts at 8.

Pierce Avenue, Patsy Kline tribute band and Oregon Old Time Fiddlers have been at the fair before, Andersen said.

Senior day is on Thursday, which allows free entry to those 62 years and older until 4 p.m.

Choosing who performs at the fair each year involves going to the Oregon Fair Association, Andersen said, and choosing from all of the artists who showcase there.

“They’re great entertainers, all of them are,” Andersen said. “Trevor Tagle is fantastic — he’s headed up and out so we’re happy to have him while he’s still a little guy,” she added with a laugh.

All entertainment is free with the cost of fair admission.