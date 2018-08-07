POLK COUNTY FAIR 2018: Hell on Hooves Rodeo

Wild West Events’ Hell on Hooves Rough Stock rodeo will kick up some dust once again on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the arena.

A popular addition to Thursday’s lineup, this will be the fourth year for the rodeo, which will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and Mexican dancing horses.

This year, a beer garden will be set up at the arena, so rodeo watchers can enjoy beer or wine while taking in the action from some of the best rodeo athletes in the region.

“The county fair and rodeo are both family entertainment for the entire family from 8 to 80, there is something for everybody,” said organizer Wayne White.

For those unfamiliar with mutton busting, it provides a thrill for the young ones – and a good laugh for the adults. This event pits a kid against a sheep in the same way bull riding pits cowboy against bull. The results are guaranteed to be hilarious, White said.

Attendance for the rodeo is free with a fair admission.

Cost will be $8 before 4 p.m. on Thursday and $10 after 4 p.m.