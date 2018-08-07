POLK COUNTY FAIR 2018: Kids entertainment

Play Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez

Freddie Prez is making his Polk County Fair debut this year.

Prez’s entertainment career started in the mid-70s when he played bass and violin in rock bands. Prez has hosted his Crazy Contests for the past decade.

Some of the games Prez hosts may seem odd, but the prizes are big.

“Every day I am at the fair, there will be a $5,000 or $10,000 contest,” Prez said. “I have to confirm sponsorship, but if we have it, at least one of the contests will be for $10,000. These will be a Frisbee toss, and a beanbag toss contest.”

As for the other games, Prez said the list is always changing.

“There are some crowd favorites I will bring for sure,” Prez said. “Toilet Plunger Bowling has become the most popular of the contests — it’s one I made up myself.”

For that game, contestants use an air gun to launch toilet plungers at bowling pins.

“Pump It, Pop It is great for the days when it’s really hot in the afternoon,” Prez said. “Contestants pump up a balloon with water as fast as they can. (Contestants) are timed to see how fast they do this, but the balloon filling with water is directly above (his or her) head,” Prez said.

Crazy Contests are scattered throughout all three days of the fair.

Firefighters create obstacles

The Rickreall Firefighters’ Association will host an obstacle course all three days of the Polk County Fair.

While they aren’t changing the course, they may have made it a little bigger.

“Give them a little more room to run and wear themselves out for mom and dad,” said Brad Weaver, Rickreall station chief.

Participants will still get to act like they’re breaking the door down, pull down the hose, save the bear.

They’ll get to act like they are putting out a fire.

“We always end up in water fights with some of them,” Weaver said.

The course is open to anyone who wants to try, “as long as they’re walking and they’re not afraid,” Weaver said.

They’ve had kids as young as 2 years old participate.

“And 90 year-old-grandma,” Weaver said. “She did really good. She was really agile and she was having a ball.”

Sometimes the firefighters adjust the course, depending on the participants. Older kids like to race.

“We’ll put the tubes in a circle,” Weaver said. “We’ll do that with the older kids. We’ll make it so it’s a more equal race.”

Parents have fun watching, he said.

“It’s mainly for the kids,” Weaver said. “But whoever wants to try it...”

Bounce over the inflatables

The MADJEK starts at noon with inflatables from Silverton-based, family-owned, MADJEK Rentals.

This year’s inflatable playground is dinosaur-themed.

The area will also feature an obstacle course and Monkey Motion, an air jumper ride in which kids are strapped are harnessed and can jump up to 25 feet in the air.

Some of the rides are for all ages, including the fun slide, a 90-foot-long, three-lane fiberglass slide.

There will be zorb balls and an inflatable pool. Zorbing participants go into an inflated ball which is on an inflatable pool, which can accommodate five zorb balls at a time.

The mechanical bull, which has a Soloflex soft foam safety head, is for children and adults.