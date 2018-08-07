﻿

POLK COUNTY FAIR 2018: Schedule

As of Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Thursday, Aug. 9

Senior Day

8am: 4-H horse show: arena

8am: 4-H monster cookie contest: Building B

9am: 4-H horticulture show- flowers,

Veggies & containers- floral area

Swine market and breed show- swine barn

10am: Fair opens to the public

Cat and pet show: small animal barn

Rawhide Express Train

Rickreall Fire Department Obstacle Course: playground

Abck’s Dinosaurs: playground

11am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent

Well and septic education, Stream Table

Claudia Chinook: PSWCD Tent Area

11:30am: 4-H flower arrangement contest

Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent

Noon: Poultry show: showmanship, then breed: poultry barn

MADJEK Inc, fun slide, mechanical bull, inflatable playground and obstacle course: playground

1pm: Oregon Old Time Fiddlers: main stage

Nature Ball Terrariums: PSWCD Tent

2:30pm: Patsy Cline Tribute: main stage

Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

3pm: Meat goat show: showmanship, then breed

Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent

Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and Birds: PSWCD Tent

4pm: The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerb –main stage

Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent

Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and birds: PSWCD Tent

5pm: Beef market show, breed, showmanship – small arena

5pm: Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

6pm: Pierce Avenue: main stage

7pm: Rough Stock Rodeo: arena

Goat obstacle course and costume class: Wilco Small Arena

Fur and Feather Follies: small animal barn

7:30pm: $5,000 Bean Bag Contest with Freddie Prez- playground

8pm: Trevor Tagle- main stage

10pm: Polk County Fair closes for the day

Friday Aug. 10

8am: Horse show: arena

9am: 4-H presentations-Building B

4-H/FFA Cavies followed by rabbit show: small animal barn

Dairy/Pygmy/Fiber Goat showmanship, then breed

Dairy cattle show- breed then showmanship: goat barn

10am: Fair opens to the public

4-H Outdoor cookery contest

Rawhide Express Train

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course: playground

Abek’s Dinosaurs: playground

11am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent

Well and Septic Education, Stream Table

Claudia Chinook: PSWCD Tent Area

11:30am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent

Noon: JoJo Scott – main stage

Lego Build-A-Thon- Building B

Sheep show: breed then showmanship

MADJEK Inc, fun slide, inflatable playground, mechanical bull & obstacle course: playground

Intro to beekeeping: PSWCD Tent

Noon: 4 p.m.: Mini-microbes: PSWCD Tent

1pm: Birds of prey presentation- PSWCD Tent

1:30pm: 4H monster cookie contest- main stage

2pm: Horse grand entry & recognition -arena

2:15-3pm: Nature Ball Terrariums- PSWCD Tent

2:30pm: Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

3pm: The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerb: Les Schwab Stage

Goat Overall Showmanship: goat barn

Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent

Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and birds: PSWCD Tent

4pm: Pierce Avenue: main stage

ATV Rodeo Registration Starts: arena

5pm: Swine showmanship: swine barn

6pm: Youth talent showcase: main stage

Corn & Jalepeno Eating Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

7pm: 4-H small animal master showmanship

7:30pm: ATV rodeo- arena

$5,000 Bean Bag Contest with Freddie Prez: playground

10pm: Polk County Fair closes for the day

Saturday, Aug. 11

8am: FFA large animal master showmanship

8:30am: 4-H food contests: Building B

9am: 4-H large animal master showmanship

10am: Fair opens to the public

4-H Archery: arena

Rawhide Express Train

Rickreall Fire Department obstacle course: playground

Abek’s Dinosaurs: playground

10:30am: Beautiful baby contest- main stage

11am: Benny the Beaver on grounds until 5 p.m.

Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent

Well and septic education, Stream Table

Claudia Chinook: PSWCD Tent Area

11:30am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent

Noon: France School of Dance- main stage

Cookie & cupcake decorating contest: Building B

MADJEK Inc, fun slide, inflatable playground, mechanical bull & obstacle course: playground

Intro to beekeeping: PSWCD Tent

12:30pm: Intro to beekeeping continued- PSWCD Tent

1pm: 4-H & FFA buyers luncheon: floral area

Birds of prey presentation: PSWCD Tent

Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

1:30pm: 4-H fashion show & performing arts followed by static and shooting sports awards: main stage

2:15pm: Nature Ball Terrariums until 3 p.m.: PSWCD Tent

2:30pm: 4-H Dog obedience demo: main stage

3pm: 4-H & FFA Youth Market Auction: swine barn

Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent

Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and birds: PSWCD Tent

3:30pm: Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

4:30pm: The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerb -main stage

6pm: Open class awards ceremony -Les Schwab Stage

6:30pm: $10,000 Home Comfort Frisbee Toss: playground

7pm: UTV shootout- arena

8pm: Adult talent showcase- main stage

Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground

10pm: Polk County Fair closes

