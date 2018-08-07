POLK COUNTY FAIR 2018: Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 9
Senior Day
8am: 4-H horse show: arena
8am: 4-H monster cookie contest: Building B
9am: 4-H horticulture show- flowers,
Veggies & containers- floral area
Swine market and breed show- swine barn
10am: Fair opens to the public
Cat and pet show: small animal barn
Rawhide Express Train
Rickreall Fire Department Obstacle Course: playground
Abck’s Dinosaurs: playground
11am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent
Well and septic education, Stream Table
Claudia Chinook: PSWCD Tent Area
11:30am: 4-H flower arrangement contest
Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent
Noon: Poultry show: showmanship, then breed: poultry barn
MADJEK Inc, fun slide, mechanical bull, inflatable playground and obstacle course: playground
1pm: Oregon Old Time Fiddlers: main stage
Nature Ball Terrariums: PSWCD Tent
2:30pm: Patsy Cline Tribute: main stage
Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
3pm: Meat goat show: showmanship, then breed
Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent
Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and Birds: PSWCD Tent
4pm: The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerb –main stage
Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent
Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and birds: PSWCD Tent
5pm: Beef market show, breed, showmanship – small arena
5pm: Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
6pm: Pierce Avenue: main stage
7pm: Rough Stock Rodeo: arena
Goat obstacle course and costume class: Wilco Small Arena
Fur and Feather Follies: small animal barn
7:30pm: $5,000 Bean Bag Contest with Freddie Prez- playground
8pm: Trevor Tagle- main stage
10pm: Polk County Fair closes for the day
Friday Aug. 10
8am: Horse show: arena
9am: 4-H presentations-Building B
4-H/FFA Cavies followed by rabbit show: small animal barn
Dairy/Pygmy/Fiber Goat showmanship, then breed
Dairy cattle show- breed then showmanship: goat barn
10am: Fair opens to the public
4-H Outdoor cookery contest
Rawhide Express Train
Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course: playground
Abek’s Dinosaurs: playground
11am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent
Well and Septic Education, Stream Table
Claudia Chinook: PSWCD Tent Area
11:30am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent
Noon: JoJo Scott – main stage
Lego Build-A-Thon- Building B
Sheep show: breed then showmanship
MADJEK Inc, fun slide, inflatable playground, mechanical bull & obstacle course: playground
Intro to beekeeping: PSWCD Tent
Noon: 4 p.m.: Mini-microbes: PSWCD Tent
1pm: Birds of prey presentation- PSWCD Tent
1:30pm: 4H monster cookie contest- main stage
2pm: Horse grand entry & recognition -arena
2:15-3pm: Nature Ball Terrariums- PSWCD Tent
2:30pm: Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
3pm: The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerb: Les Schwab Stage
Goat Overall Showmanship: goat barn
Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent
Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and birds: PSWCD Tent
4pm: Pierce Avenue: main stage
ATV Rodeo Registration Starts: arena
5pm: Swine showmanship: swine barn
6pm: Youth talent showcase: main stage
Corn & Jalepeno Eating Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
7pm: 4-H small animal master showmanship
7:30pm: ATV rodeo- arena
$5,000 Bean Bag Contest with Freddie Prez: playground
10pm: Polk County Fair closes for the day
Saturday, Aug. 11
8am: FFA large animal master showmanship
8:30am: 4-H food contests: Building B
9am: 4-H large animal master showmanship
10am: Fair opens to the public
4-H Archery: arena
Rawhide Express Train
Rickreall Fire Department obstacle course: playground
Abek’s Dinosaurs: playground
10:30am: Beautiful baby contest- main stage
11am: Benny the Beaver on grounds until 5 p.m.
Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent
Well and septic education, Stream Table
Claudia Chinook: PSWCD Tent Area
11:30am: Pop bottle composting: PSWCD Tent
Noon: France School of Dance- main stage
Cookie & cupcake decorating contest: Building B
MADJEK Inc, fun slide, inflatable playground, mechanical bull & obstacle course: playground
Intro to beekeeping: PSWCD Tent
12:30pm: Intro to beekeeping continued- PSWCD Tent
1pm: 4-H & FFA buyers luncheon: floral area
Birds of prey presentation: PSWCD Tent
Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
1:30pm: 4-H fashion show & performing arts followed by static and shooting sports awards: main stage
2:15pm: Nature Ball Terrariums until 3 p.m.: PSWCD Tent
2:30pm: 4-H Dog obedience demo: main stage
3pm: 4-H & FFA Youth Market Auction: swine barn
Bicycle Blender/Rethink Your Drink: PSWCD Tent
Project Learning Tree: forest, worms and birds: PSWCD Tent
3:30pm: Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
4:30pm: The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerb -main stage
6pm: Open class awards ceremony -Les Schwab Stage
6:30pm: $10,000 Home Comfort Frisbee Toss: playground
7pm: UTV shootout- arena
8pm: Adult talent showcase- main stage
Crazy Contests with Freddie Prez: playground
10pm: Polk County Fair closes
