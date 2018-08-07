POLK COUNTY FAIR 2018: Youth Market Auction

Between 150 and 200 students are expected to participate in the 4-H and FFA Youth Market Auction on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Swine Barn.

Projects include chickens, rabbits, turkeys, steers, lambs, pigs and goats.

The auction is at 3 p.m., but there is a buyers’ barbecue that starts at 1 p.m.

Animals will be available for viewing during the fair and up to the start of the auction.

“Market, breeding, and showmanship classes will occur throughout the fair,” said Tim Ray, FFA advisor for Dallas High School.

On Friday, there is a horse show in the arena at 8 a.m. and presentations by 4-H and FFA, including cavies, a rabbit show, dairy, pygmy and fiber goat showmanship and a dairy cattle show.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the fair, learn about agriculture and see the wonderful displays of students learning and applying their knowledge and skills in a real-world setting,” Ray said.