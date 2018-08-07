Superintendent’s corner

Dear Dallas Community:

In addition to individual concerns families have shared directly with our district throughout the school year, we are aware that there have been concerns expressed by local families through social media regarding special education services in the Dallas School District.

We invite all students and parents to share what has and has not worked well regarding special education services in Dallas School Districts with us, so we can move forward in a way that is responsive to your priorities and concerns.



Of the 3,200 students in the Dallas School District, we have more than 500 students whose learning is supported by special education. We understand that we need to be intentional about establishing and maintaining open communication with students and parents so that we can truly achieve high levels of learning which is our goal for each and every student in our district.

We want to hear from your family and invite you to have a direct discussion with myself, along with Autymn Galbraith who is our director of special education, members of our School Board, as well as a local family advocate, Cheryl Cisneros with Creating Opportunities, who has agreed to help facilitate these conversations:

Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Dallas School District Board Room at 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. Pastries, fruit, juice and coffee will be served



Aug. 22 at 4-8 p.m. at the Dallas Family Night Out Event. Dallas United Methodist Church 565 LaCreole Drive, Dallas. We will have a booth at the event and look forward to hearing from you.

We will use the input we receive from families during these initial conversations to create a roster and work plan for a new Superintendent Special Education Advisory Committee that will begin meeting monthly on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 15.



I personally hope to have the opportunity to talk with you this summer and partner with you to create a system of continual improvement for special education services for students in Dallas School District.



Michelle Johnstone,

Dallas Schools Superintendent