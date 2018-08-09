Cats don tropical outfits

Barbara Godart spent part of Thursday morning peeking into the guinea pig cages before heading over to see the cat show.

She volunteers in the horticulture area and took a break to head over to the small animal barn.

"I came for the kitty costume contest," she said. "It's my favorite thing in the whole fair."

Ralphie the cat seemed pretty mellow during the contest, but his owner Becca Moon says that's not always the case.

“He's really shy,” Becca said. “Usually he's bouncing off the walls.”

The 2018 Polk County Fair is 12-year-old Becca's first shot at showing her animals.

And as of Thursday morning, she'd collected six ribbons.

She also has a chicken, Queen Coral, and two chicks in the poultry show.

Becca said learned from her dad that cats could be entered in competitions.

She's planning to come back next year.

Druzy, a 2- or 3-year-old ragdoll mix, was a bit more active at the show, but nonetheless allowed owner Virginia Anderson, 13, to deck him out in Hawaiian garb in keeping with this year's fair theme.