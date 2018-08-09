Dirtbags lose footing by one point

ROSEBURG — The Dallas Dirtbags battled it out at the state tournament in Roseburg July 28 through Aug. 1, but unfortunately scored no runs during their contest against the Medford Mustangs on Monday, July 30, thus ending the American Legion Post 20 Dirtbags 2018 season.

Saturday, the team started the tournament out with a 10-8 victory against the Hillsboro Barbers. During the game, Blake Arritola, Derrick Maiben, Jacob Maiben, Jackson Holstad, and Tristan Fergus clinched one hit each, with Holstad nabbing two RBIs.

On the mound, Jaret Stewart pitched three and two-thirds inning, allowing two walks and five strikeouts. Kaleb Reid came in for relief out of the bullpen, pitching one inning, allowing three walks and striking out one. Braden Allison took the victory, pitching two innings, allowing two runs and striking out two.

The Dirtbags pulled through by a wide margin on Sunday against the Corvallis Marketmen, taking a 12-2 triumph and keeping up a strong offensive line up. Four runs were fired in the first inning, putting the Dirtbags on top, followed by three more in the second and two in the third.

The Marketmen found their footing in the fourth inning and scored two runs before the Dirtbags defense kept them from crossing the plate the rest of the game.

Arritola, Holstad, and Jacob Maiben collected multiple runs, while Fergus, Derrick Maiben, Ricky Taylor and Peter Mendazona also scored. The Maiben brothers and Earhart also nabbed multiple RBIs.

Eric Kessler took the victory for the team on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing five walks and striking out two.

Monday, the team fell with no runs against the Medford Mustangs, walking away by a one-point loss of 1-0.

Anthony Zellner, Holstad and Arritola each had a hit but the Mustangs’ held a strong defensive side throughout the contest, leaving no room for the Dirtbags to score.

On the mound, Kalob Kantola took the loss, allowing five walks and striking out five.

The Mustangs’ lone run came in the fourth inning.

Tuesday, the Dirtbags faced another one-point loss of 6-5 in the elimination round, this time against the Mid-Valley Southpaws.

First inning, the Dirtbags pulled up ahead by one run; they didn’t stay on top for long, though, as the Southpaws took charge and scored one run in the next three innings, leaving the Dirtbags behind. In the sixth stanza, the teams locked in at a four-all tie until the Southpaws crossed the plate twice in the seventh inning, while the Dirtbags only managed one more run before seeing the end of the game.

Holstad nabbed two runs, Derrick Maiben, Earhart and Kessler also contributed a run.

Allison started on the mound, pitching four and one-quarter innings, allowing just one walk and striking out two.

Mendazona came in as relief out of the bullpen, pitching one inning, allowing five walks and striking out three.

Overall for their 2018 summer league season, the team went 34-10 in league. Last year in the state tournament, they lost by one point in the 11th inning of the state championship game.