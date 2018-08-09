Registration begins at Dallas schools

DALLAS – Back to school season is upon us and that means it’s time for students to register for classes. Here’s what you need to know to register your student in Dallas School District:

Dallas High School, 1250 SE Holman Ave.: Registration hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each grade level has a designated day.

Monday (Aug. 13) - Seniors.

Tuesday (Aug. 14) - Juniors.

Wednesday (Aug. 15) - Sophomores.

Thursday (Aug. 16) - Freshmen.

Thursday (Aug. 16) 5 to 7 p.m. – Anyone unable to make their scheduled time.

Students who are new to the district may pick up an enrollment packet any day during office hours. Families with multiple students may register all with their oldest student.

Contact: 503-623-8336.

LaCreole Middle School, 701 SE LaCreole Drive : All returning students (this includes incoming sixth-graders from Whitworth Elementary School): Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m.

All new students: Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 503-623-6662.

Whitworth Elementary School, 1151 SE Miller Ave., : For students new to the district, parents can come to the school office, 1151 SE Miller Ave., and pick up a registration packet during office hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Returning students do not need to register and should receive information about orientation day (Sept. 4) in the mail.

Contact: 503-623-8351.

Oakdale Heights Elementary School, 1375 SW Maple St.; and Lyle Elementary School, 185 SW Levens St.: Kindergarteners and new students need to register. Parents should bring proof of address (rental agreement, utility bill) and proof of birth for kindergarteners (birth certificate). Returning students do not have to register.

Contact: Lyle Elementary School, 503-623-8367.

Oakdale Heights Elementary School, 503-623-8316.