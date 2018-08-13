Registration begins in Central School District

CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT–

Central High School: Registration hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each grade level has a designated day.

Monday (Aug. 13) - Seniors

Tuesday (Aug. 14) - Juniors

Wednesday (Aug. 15) - Sophomores

Thursday (Aug. 16) - Freshmen

For more information: 503-606-2200

1530 Monmouth St., Independence

Talmadge Middle School: Registration hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each grade level has a designated day.

Tuesday (Aug. 14) – 6th grade

Wednesday (Aug. 15) – 7th grade

Thursday (Aug. 16) – 8th grade

For more information: 503-606-2252

51 16th St., Independence

Ash Creek Elementary School: Registration packets may be picked up at the school office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Proof of vaccinations, address and birth certificate are required.

For more information: 503-606-9016

1360 N. 16th St., Monmouth

Independence Elementary School: Registration packets may be picked up at the school office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Proof of vaccinations are required. Birth certificates for kindergartners are required.

For more information: 503-838-1322

150 S. Fourth St., Independence

Monmouth Elementary School: Registration packets may be picked up at the school office between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Proof of vaccination and birth certificate and two pieces of proof of address, for example utility bills.

For more information: 503-838-1433

958 E. Church St., Monmouth