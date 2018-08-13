Registration begins in Central School District

CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT–
Central High School: Registration hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each grade level has a designated day.
Monday (Aug. 13) - Seniors
Tuesday (Aug. 14) - Juniors
Wednesday (Aug. 15) - Sophomores
Thursday (Aug. 16) - Freshmen
For more information: 503-606-2200
1530 Monmouth St., Independence
Talmadge Middle School: Registration hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each grade level has a designated day.
Tuesday (Aug. 14) – 6th grade
Wednesday (Aug. 15) – 7th grade
Thursday (Aug. 16) – 8th grade
For more information: 503-606-2252
51 16th St., Independence
Ash Creek Elementary School: Registration packets may be picked up at the school office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Proof of vaccinations, address and birth certificate are required.
For more information: 503-606-9016
1360 N. 16th St., Monmouth
Independence Elementary School: Registration packets may be picked up at the school office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Proof of vaccinations are required. Birth certificates for kindergartners are required.
For more information: 503-838-1322
150 S. Fourth St., Independence
Monmouth Elementary School: Registration packets may be picked up at the school office between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Proof of vaccination and birth certificate and two pieces of proof of address, for example utility bills.
For more information: 503-838-1433
958 E. Church St., Monmouth
Commenting has been disabled for this item.