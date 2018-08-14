Two-car accident slows traffic on East Ellendale No one was injured in the crash

DALLAS -- Emergency responders had to extricate a driver, but no was hurt in a two-car accident in the 2600 block of East Ellendale Avenue near Highway Tabernacle.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Dallas Fire & EMS crew had to cut the door off a Honda sedan to help woman who was trapped, but uninjured. Two children, one an infant, were able to get out of the car with the help of other motorists, said Dallas Fire & EMS Chief Fred Hertel.

The second vehicle, a pickup truck, landed in the ditch on the side of the road, but all occupants were uninjured and able to escape the vehicle on their own.

“Everyone is OK,” Hertel said. “It’s very fortunate for the extent of the damage to the vehicles.”

Hertel said the cause of the crash hadn’t been determined yet.

