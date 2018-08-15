Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 15

Music in the Park — 6:30 p.m., Main Street Park, Monmouth. Cedar Teeth, rock. Free. www.ci.monmouth.or.us.

Dallas Downtown Association — 6 p.m., Pressed Coffee and Wine. A meeting of people interested in the vibrancy of downtown Dallas.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Susie, 503-930-8517.

Yarning for Others — 10 a.m. to noon, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need. Anyone welcome. 503-689-7222.

Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.

THURSDAY, Aug. 16

Movies in the Park — 9:30 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. “Black Panther,” rated PG-13. Free. www.independenceamphitheater.com

Sounds of Summer — 4-8 p.m., Rotary Performing Arts Stage, corner of Main and Academy streets, Dallas. Christian Music Festival. Free. www.dallasoregon.org.

Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Pressed Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.

Polk County Bounty Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Academy Building lawn.

FRIDAY, Aug. 17

River’s Edge Summer Music Series — 6 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. Renee Hill Band; Ty Curtis. $5 suggested donation. www.independenceamphitheater.com.

Family Building Blocks Independence play group — 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St., Independence. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-363-3057.

Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, 186 SE Mill St., Dallas. 503-399-0599.

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SATURDAY, Aug. 18

The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

SUNDAY, Aug. 19

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.

Rickreall Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall.

MONDAY, Aug. 20

Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon — 11:30 a.m., Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. 503-623-2564.

Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Services Office, 240 SW Washington St. Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

TUESDAY, Aug. 21

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church located at 242 N Main St., Falls City. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club — 7 p.m., 1833 SE Miller Ave. (field next to Valley Life Church), Dallas. 503-623-7288.

Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.

Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.

Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.

Al-Anon — 7 p.m., 1486 SE Levens, Dallas. 503-370-7363.