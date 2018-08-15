Community notebook

AWANA Club to meet on Wednesdays

AWANA Club will meet on Wednesday evenings at Independence First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., this fall.

Pre-registration begins the week of Aug. 20 by calling 503-838-1001 for children ages 3 through sixth grade who are interested in participating in AWANA this year. Awana is an international club organization designed to help kids have fun while they learn about God and understand the Bible. Kids will meet new friends and participate in games and other fun activities.

The club meetings will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. starting Sept. 12. Cost is $30 for the year. Scholarships are available.

Pioneer Loop picnic Thursday

All current and former residents of Pioneer Road and Reuben Boise Road are invited to come meet and greet neighbors and friends at the 87th annual Pioneer Loop Picnic at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Dallas City Park in the Siebert/Fredrickson Shelter.

Please bring a main dish and a side or dessert.

For more information: Kris Golly 503-623-8735.

Dallas Family Night Out is Aug. 22

The Dallas United Methodist Church will host the annual Dallas Family Night Out from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at 565 SE Lacreole Drive.

The event helps families get ready to go back to school and is a chance to enjoy a free dinner, music and activities, and free health screenings. Youths also will receive free school supplies at the event.

EAA to host its annual fly-in, breakfast

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will hold its annual fly-in Friday through Sunday at the Independence State Airport (7S5).

Airplanes start arriving on Friday with a full day of forums and airplanes on Saturday.



Sunday will feature a STOL (Short Take Off and Landing) event where pilots try to take off and land in the shortest distance possible. The STOL event begins at 10 a.m.

Pancake breakfast on Saturday and French toast on Sunday, each for $7. Catered dinners on Friday and Saturday.

To register for the forums, STOL event or other details see www.eaa292.org/fly-in. Activities aimed at airplane enthusiasts of all ages. Public is welcome.

How to decode messages from people with dementia

A free education class offered by the Alzheimer’s Association will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at West Valley Hospital in Dallas.

The class will help people learn about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias progress, the ability to use words is lost. Families need new ways to connect.

For more information: 24/7 information helpline, 800-272-3900.

Willamette Valley Pie CEO to speak

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce will host Jeff Dunn, CEO of Willamette Valley Pie Co., at its monthly luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the Dallas Retirement Village Lodge.

Cost for the lunch is $15.

For more information: www.dallasoregon.org.

Lions to host cruise-in

The Central Lions Club will host its seventh annual Central Lions Club Cruise-In from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Riverview Park and Amphitheater.

Registration for the car show is $20. A pancake breakfast will be served for $5, free for drivers.

Registration includes a goodie bag and dash plaque for the first 100 registrants. Gates open at 8. Awards will be at 3 p.m.

The event also includes a raffle, 50/50 drawing, trophies, a silent auction and club participation. The cruise-in is open to all years, makes and models.

The Lions meet Mondays at noon.

For more information: centrallionscruiein@gmail.com.

Monmouth seniors host Wii game day

The Monmouth Senior Center will host a Wii game day for grandparents and grandkids.

This is the third in a series of Grandkid Get-Togethers, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday. Signup sheets are in the office.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Back to school bash on Sunday

The Central Resource Center at 16th and Monmouth streets will host a Back to School Bash from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by Monmouth Christian Church.

Pre-register and more information: www.mimcc.cc/b2sb.

Dallas hosts first Christian music fest Thursday

The first Dallas Christian Music Festival will take over the Sounds of Summer stage Thursday in Dallas from 4 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free at the Rotary Performing Arts Stage at the corner of Main and Academy streets.

Local bands Zoe Imperium, Persevered and Wrecknciled will play. Speakers Marv Colby and pastor Ben Bauman will present between bands.

Food trucks The Speak Cheezy, Bean Family BBQ and El Pique will be on site during the show.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/DallasChristianMusicFestival.