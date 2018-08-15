Letters to the editor

Election process needs revamp

Let us all remember that our government is not a democracy, where voters choose the best candidates of, by and for “we the people.”

We are a very shoddy “democratic republic,” with many flaws like the electoral college and political parties.

Ideally, all legal residents would receive mail ballots with qualified independent candidates, and the general election would compete the two highest in their race.

Walden Joura

Dallas

Dreier leaves huge hole

I have recently found out that a very valuable member of our business community will no longer be serving as our events chairperson, and that person is Bonnie Dreier.

Although I do not know the “whys” she will no longer be staffed at the Dallas Area Visitors center and Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce center, I know that, personally speaking, she will be greatly missed, as I feel others feel this way, too.

We got to know Bonnie as the vendor director at the Bounty Market. This task alone bears great responsibility, not to mention all the other events Bonnie shouldered to make Dallas a place where other communities wanted to be a part of.

There will be a huge footprint someone else will be expected to fill that Bonnie has left. We only hope that person can fill it, because it won’t be easy to say the least.

Bonnie, we wish you every happiness wherever you decide to go, because wherever that next door opens, you deserve all the appreciation that our community has felt.

Deb Darr

Falls City

Bounty Market vendor

Concerned about etiquette

(Saturday) evening, I saw something that deeply disturbed me. While attending our Polk County Fair Awards Ceremony, we were all recognizing the efforts of those who entered arts, crafts, flowers, baked goods, etc. in the fair. The cross section of award winners was refreshing; young and old, boys, girls, men, women. All were appreciative of the awards won and graciously thanked their respective superintendents.

Then a particular young man, I’m guessing about 9 or 10 years old, won an award. Instead of walking up front to receive it, his father had to physically pick him up and wrestle him to the front, while he fought and kicked the whole way. Once up front, he snatched the envelope out of the (elderly) superintendent’s hand, turned, threw it at his father, and ran off. His father, apparently taken aback, laughed about it, didn’t apologize to the superintendent, and sat down like nothing ever happened. His mother, seated in the front row, laughed and said nothing.

To make matters worse, the young man received a second award later in the ceremony. At that time, he was seated in the front row, but refused to budge to accept the award. He sat there with his arms crossed like he couldn’t be bothered. The superintendent was overly gracious, and walked to him, handing him the envelope.

I believe if I’d done something like that, my father would have pulled off his belt and whipped me right then and there, and the entire crowd would have approved. This little precious snowflake obviously behaves like this regularly, with no repercussions.



I fear for the future of my country, knowing that this is the caliber of child being raised, right here in Polk County. God forbid we teach our children to be polite and respectful.

Russ Norton

Salem

Change in schedule wrong for all

My wife and I arranged our schedule, drove 30 miles to the fair, paid our $13 so we could watch our kids show sheep at noon. We got there only to find that they had shown at 9 a.m. Seems that Friday morning they decided to change the schedule without any notice. So we didn’t get to see our kids show. Too bad for us.

As I understand it, one girl didn’t get the word until the others were already in the ring. She desperately tried to get ready, and somebody helping her grabbed the wrong sheep, so she was late, ill prepared, and showed the wrong sheep. Do you think that she really did her best job? It is perfectly conceivable to me that there could have been a kid who was not there at 9 for some perfectly legitimate reason. Would it have been fair to not give them a chance to show? The kids that were there, although they were all in the same boat, were not at their best, nor were their sheep.



We have shown sheep at the state fair for 20 years. From our experience, you are mentally and physically ready to show at a certain time. When it is show time, the sheep change because they pick up from the handlers that something is going on and become more nervous. It is grossly unfair to make a change like they did with the sheep showmanship schedule. Besides people like us who planned to be there to watch their kids show their sheep and missed out.

I am sure that somebody thought it was a great idea to change the schedule, but I am here to tell them they were wrong. It was unfair to the kids and to people who wanted to watch them.

John Hamstreet

Grand Ronde