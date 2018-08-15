News in brief

Man dies in fall from billboard

GRAND RONDE – A Eugene man was killed Friday in an accidental fall while working on a billboard near Grand Ronde.

Investigators found Gregory Jenkins, 57, lost his balance and fell approximately 75 feet to the ground. He died on the scene.

Through the investigation and witness statements it was determined that Jenkins was not tethered to the platform with his safety harness.



Investigators from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to the scene as well to complete their investigation of an on-the-job death.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Valley Fire Department and the Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department.

Indy fly-in this weekend

INDEPENDENCE — The public is invited to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 292’s annual fly-in Aug. 17 -19 at the Independence State Airport.

Airplanes will start arriving on Aug. 17 with a full day of forums and airplanes on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Sunday will feature a Short Take Off and Landing event at 10 a.m. where pilots will try to take off and land in the shortest distance possible.

Registration is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17. Lunch, provided by Youth Aviation is from noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is required for cocktails and dinner, which is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday events include a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., tours of Willamette Valley vineyards and breweries, lunch by local Boy Scouts and forums throughout the day.

Sunday begins with a French toast breakfast, the second annual STOL expo and luncheon and awards.