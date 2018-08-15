Pedee News

The Polk County Fair is over and several from Pedee came away with “Outstanding Exhibit” ribbons and several blue (first place) and red (second place) ribbons. LaVerne Bennett entered six quilts and was awarded the Outstanding Exhibit ribbon for her fair-themed quilt and I also entered six quilts and a handbag and received Outstanding Exhibit ribbons for one of my quilts and the bag. We both got several blue and red ribbons. Shirley McBeth entered baking and canning, as well as wall hangings and a quilt and got her Outstanding Exhibit on her cookies.

—

On the 4-H front, Allana Russell, Cambria Gilson, and Sierra and Savana Petty entered their market hogs and all received blue ribbons. They sold their pigs at the youth auction on Saturday night and were happy with the results. Allana and Jenae Traglia made backpacks for their sewing projects and both got blues. Jenae also had a reserve champion ribbon on her fleece blanket and had the champion painting. Kalina Brotherton entered her chickens and a quail but at this writing I don’t know how she did. She did get two blues and a red on her photos, plus a blue on her display board. Steve and Audrey Cameron’s granddaughter Ana had a champion apron and bag. Kailey and Lilah Traglia had exhibits as Cloverbuds (kids too young to be in a regular 4-H club). More results next week.

—

The fair is a great place to meet new friends and old. I had a great visit with Linda Mentzer, who is the school bus driver in Pedee, and has been for 37 years (!). Which means she knows anyone here who rode her bus as a child, and I found out some interesting things about some of you! She loves driving the bus and plans to continue in the foreseeable future. I also saw Matt and Travis Verley and their families. The two of them grew up in Pedee and picked vegetables for us one summer.

—

The Pedee Women’s Club sold tickets on their patriotic quilt at the fair, which funds the six to eight boxes they send each month to deployed service people. The drawing will be in November. They’ve been sending boxes since 1942, during World War II.

—

Pedee Church will be having a free big band jazz concert in the amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. with Second Winds, a jazz band based in McMinnville. Join the at the church for a potluck barbecue before the concert or cone at 6:30 for the music.