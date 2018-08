Biberston-Halley

Nolan Daryl Biberston, son of William Tanner and Janell Biberston, and Jennifer Halley, daughter of Dean and Rebecca Halley, married on August 3, 2018, in Ventura, California, with family friend Dennis Valianos officiating at the ceremony. The wedding was small and intimate, followed by a backyard reception with tacos and beer at Nolan’s father’s house.