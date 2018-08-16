Police briefs

POLK COUNTY

July 30

10:25 a.m. – A caller reported theft of clothing and shoes from outside an RV in the 25000 block of Yamhill River Road. Estimated value: $2,500.

1:12 p.m. – A Polk County Jail inmate punched another inmate multiple times. The inmate who was punched had “called out” the other inmate for not giving him a piece of cake that he allegedly owed him. The inmate who did the punching said he was tired of the other inmate “talking s--t” about him and admitted to punching him.

July 31

10:59 a.m. – A caller reported a cougar on his property the day before at about 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Clay Street in Dallas.

A deputy told the man he would pass on the information and also gave him the telephone number for the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife and advised him to report them.

11:27 a.m. – A caller reported someone stole two towels, a T-shirt and a food card stamp while she was swimming at Falls City Falls at around 3:30 p.m. the previous day. A report was taken.

Aug. 2

8:36 p.m. – A deputy saw two males walking northbound on Mistletoe Road. They told the deputy that they were walking to Dallas from Monmouth and took “the short way.” The deputy offered them a ride and they gladly accepted. He gave them a ride to the courthouse and they went to coffee.

Aug. 3

5:29 p.m. – A deputy responded to a call from a woman who said she was having issues with her neighbor. The woman is going through a divorce and plans to sell the home. The neighbor wants to buy the home, so every time the woman works on the yard, the neighbor yells at her to stop messing with her yard.

The deputy told the woman it was not criminal for the neighbor to make rude comments and although eventually there could be criminal aspects, there was no crime at this time.

The deputy and the woman decided that asking the neighbor to stop might only cause her to make more comments.

No further action was taken.

7:39 p.m. – A caller said someone opened a Verizon account in his name and ordered a $199 phone. He joined a credit monitoring service to see if future transaction would be attempted.

Aug. 4

3:37 p.m. – A deputy observed a man waving his arms in the intersection near Glen Creek NW and Westfarthing Way NW. he said he was in a large tractor trailer and needed to get turned around. The deputy assisted with blocking traffic so the man could negotiate the turn.

Aug. 5

8:52 a.m. – A deputy spotted an unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of a gravel roadway. The registered owner had a warrant for driving while suspended. There was a large beer can in the front cup holder.

1:08 p.m. – A caller said someone entered a shop in the 11000 block of Helmick Road through an unsecured door. The owner estimated approximately 20 tools were taken, including Milwaukee power tools and pneumatic air tools. Also taken were two Lamiglass fishing poles.