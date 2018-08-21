Central school district 2018-19 school supplies

Ash Creek Elementary School

Kindergarten:

1 back-pack (full size) labeled with student’s name

Please do not label school supplies.

8 glue sticks

2 Nonperishable snacks (crackers, Goldfish, etc.)

1 container Clorox wipes

2 24-count Crayola Crayons

1 Prang 8-color washable watercolors

1 8 oz. bottle of waterless hand sanitizer

1 Pink Pearl eraser

Girls bring – 1 box Kleenex,

Boys bring – 1 box of sandwich size ziplock bags,

First and second grade:

1 school bag/back-pack (full size) labeled with student’s name

1 plastic supply box (second grade only)

10-12 glue sticks

24 #2 wooden pencils (recommended: Ticonderoga)

2 boxes of 24 crayons

2 boxes of 10 colored markers

1 pair of Fiskars scissors

1 large box of Kleenex tissue

2 containers of Clorox wipes

2 2-pocket folders

4 single subject notebooks (second grade only)

2 composition notebooks – black and white speckled (first grade only)

2 1 ½” three-ring binders (white with clear pocket in front)

1 box quart size ziplock bags

1 box of gallon size ziplock bags

4 Pink Pearl eraser

1-2 class set of healthy snacks

1 bottle of waterless hand sanitizer

1 Prang 8-color washable watercolors

Third grade:

2 spiral notebooks

3 2-pocket portfolios (no designs)

24 #2 pencils (not plastic coated)

1 pencil box or pencil pouch

1 package 500-count wide ruled notebook paper

4 glue sticks

4 boxes Kleenex tissues

1 pair pointed scissors (student sized)

1 school bag/back-pack (full size)

3 Pink Pearl erasers

1 box 24 crayons

1 box washable watercolor markers

1 box colored pencils

1 box sandwich or quart size ziplocks

1 hand held pencil sharpener (with enclosure)

2 containers of Clorox Wipes

1 bottle of waterless hand sanitizer

Fourth and fifth grade:

Please do not label school supplies.

6 2-pocket portfolios

1 box of color pencils

1 box of washable watercolor markers

3 spiral notebooks

24 #2 pencils (recommended: Ticonderoga)

1 zipper pouch

3 packages wide ruled notebook paper

2 glue sticks

3 large box Kleenex tissues

1 pair pointed scissors

1 school bag/back-pack (full size)

3 pink erasers

2 highlighters

2 red pens

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 4-pack fine point dry erase markers

Independence Elementary School

All students should have a bag or backpack to carry things to and from school.

Please label backpacks, lunch boxes, coats, and clothing with child’s first and last name. School supplies do not need to be labeled.

Items with the * symbol will be shared among all students in the classroom.

Kindergarten

1 bottle, 4 oz. Elmer’s white school glue

1 box Kleenex

1 box 24-count crayons

1 box 8-count crayons (regular size)

1 Crayola watercolor paints

1 package Pink Pearl erasers or pencil toppers

3 containers Clorox wipes

8 glue sticks

1 pair scissors

12 #2 pencils

1 set Crayola markers

1 box Crayola colored pencils

1 box ziplock sandwich bags

1 box ziplock gallon bags

First grade

No binders

2 Composition notebooks

3 boxes Kleenex*

2-24 Ticonderoga #2 pencils*

3-4 Pink Pearl erasers*

1 box, 24 Crayola crayons*

1 box, Crayola colored pencils*

1 pair of pointed scissors*

3 glue sticks*

2 packages of copy/printer paper*

1 inch binder (instead of a folder)

1 water bottle

Second grade

No binders

12 Ticonderoga #2 pencils

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 box, 24 Crayola crayons

1 box, Crayola colored pencils

1 Crayola watercolor paints

1 pair pointed scissors

3 glue sticks

1 supply box

1 pencil sharpener

1 spiral notebook

1 pencil topper erasers

Third grade

No binders

48 Ticonderoga #2 pencils

2 pocket folders

2 wide ruled compositions notebooks

2 packages wide ruled paper

2 glue sticks*

1 bottle white glue*

1 box Kleenex*

1 box, 24 Crayola crayons*

1 box, 24 Crayola colored pencils*

1 pair pointed scissors*

1 manual pencil sharpener*

1 set of Crayola markers*

3 erasers*

1 ruler, cm/inches*

1 pair headphones or ear buds (to keep at school)

1 set watercolor paints

Fourth grade

No binders

24 #2 pencils

3 pocket folders

2 wide ruled composition notebooks

1 supply box

2 packages wide ruled paper

4 glue sticks

1 box Kleenex

1 box, 24 crayons

1 box, 24 colored pencils

1 pair pointed scissors

1 manual pencil sharpener

1 set of Crayola markers

2 containers Clorox wipes

1 bottle hand sanitizer

3 erasers

1 ruler, cm/inches

Fifth grade

1 pair of headphones or ear buds (to keep at school)

2 Pink Pearl erasers

24 Ticonderoga #2 pencils

1 set of fine-tip markers

1 box, 24 colored pencils

1 pair scissors

4 glue sticks

1 bottle of Elmer’s white glue

2 packages of college ruled paper

3 pocket folders

4 spiral notebooks

1 2-inch Clearvue binder: No Trapper Keepers

1 set of 5-tab Subject Dividers

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 container of disinfecting wipes

Monmouth Elementary School

All students should have a small backpack to carry things to and from school. Backpacks, lunch boxes, coats and clothing should be labeled with the student’s first and last name.

Kindergarten

2 boxes of 24 crayons

1 box watercolor paints (Crayola or Prang)

15 glue sticks

1 box Crayola markers

6 pre-sharpened Ticonderoga pencils

1 pocket folder with fasteners

1 Pink Pearl eraser

1 wide ruled composition book

Large box of crackers, goldfish or pretzels

1 canister of disinfecting wipes

1 box of tissue

Optional wishlist

Play-Doh, hand sanitizer, Sharpies, small paper plates, quart- and gallon-sized Ziplock bags, stickers

First grade

6 Pink Pearl erasers

1 package glue sticks

2 boxes 24 Crayola crayons colored oil pastels sticks

3 dozen Ticonderoga pencils

1 box of Crayola colored pencils

1 set of Prang watercolor paints

1 pair child scissors (Fiskars)

2 packages of low-odor dry erase markers

2 wide rule spiral notebooks

1 portfolio folder with prongs

2 plain pocket folders

1 box of Kleenex

Boys - hand sanitizer and sandwich Ziplock bags

Girls - disinfectant wipes

Second grade

2 dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

2 boxes 24 count crayons

4 Pink Pearl erasers

1 set watercolors (Crayola or Prang)

2 plain folders with pockets

8 white glue sticks

1 box family-size facial tissue

1 package disinfectant wipes

1 spiral notebook

1-inch 3-ring binder

1 composition notebook

Optional wishlist

liquid glue, ziplock sandwich- and gallon-sized bags, colored pencils

Third grade

2 dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

2 boxes of pencil top erasers

8 white glue sticks

4 composition notebooks

2 pocket folders

1 box Crayola thick markers

1 box Crayola thin “fine line” markers

1 set Prang watercolor paints

1 box 24 count crayons

1 pencil box

1 package fine point low odor dry erase markers

1 package of highlighters

1 pair scissors

1 ruler (cm and inches)

2 boxes facial tissues

1 pair of headphones or ear buds

1 large canister of disinfectant wipes

Fourth grade

4 dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

2 Pink Pearl erasers

2 packages lined notebook paper

2 white glue sticks

1 set of 12 colored pencils, Crayola or Prang only

3 composition books

5 solid color pocket folders

2 four pack low odor dry erase markers

1 container Lysol/Clorox disinfectant wipes

2 boxes family size facial tissues

1 pair of ear buds

Fifth grade

3 dozen #2 Ticonderoga pencils

2 mechanical pencils, 0.9 with lead refills

2 White Pearl erasers

1 pair scissors

1 metal ruler

6 glue sticks

1 black Sharpie

2 12-pack Crayola colored pencils

2 packages college ruled notebook paper

2 boxes facial tissue

5 pocket folders (no Trapper Keepers or 3-ring binders)

1 pencil box, 8” x 5” X 2”

1 bottle of glue

Room 19

ziplcok bags - one sandwich and one gallon

3 boxes of tissues

2 containers of baby wipes

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 large hand sanitizer

1 bottle of glue

6 glue sticks

2 boxes non-perishable snacks to share with classmates - granola bars, graham crackers, goldfish.

Room 21

ziplock bags - two sandwich and two gallon

3 boxes of tissues

3 containers of baby wipes

4 containers of Clorox wipes

1 large hand sanitizer

2 Lysol spray

2 boxes medium non-latex gloves

Snacks to share with classmates - fruit snacks, graham crackers, boxes of goldfish.

Talmadge Middle School

2 packages #2 pencils















1 box colored pencils

1 three ring binder – 3 inch rings (good quality)



1 set of notebook dividers

1 three-hole zipper pouch











1 three-hole ruler – centimeters & inches



2 package notebook paper with margins

1 pkg. pens (blue or black)









1 pair scissors

1 protractor





















1 compass

3 glue sticks



















1 eraser

Scientific Calculator















3 dry erase markers

1 Box of tissue

3 highlighters

1 hand-held pencil sharpener

















P.E. clothes: shorts or sweats, t-shirt, tennis shoes.

Personal Supplies as needed: deodorant, feminine products

6 single-subject spiral notebooks

2 Composition Books for each class period (not spiral)

Correction Tape

Central High School

Notebook paper

Dividers

Spiral notebook

Colored pencils

2 pencils

Flash Drive

3-ring binder

Pens black/blue

Highlighters

Backpack

Calculator (type dependent on math class)

Teachers will provide lists if any additional items are needed for a particular class.