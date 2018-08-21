Community notebook

Dallas Family Night Out Wednesday

The annual Dallas Family Night Out is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE Lacreole Drive.

The event includes free dinner, music and activities, free health screenings and free school supplies.

Monmouth seniors host grandkids

The Monmouth Senior Center will host its last grandkid get-together of August on Monday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

The activity is “Glad to meet you game and pizza party,” and is intended as a way for grandparents to spend time with their grandkids for games and activities.

Caterpillar/Towmotor reunion Sept. 8

The annual Caterpillar/Towmotor reunion is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Dallas City Park in the Siebert/Fredrickson Memorial Shelter.

Bring a food to share, table service, nonalcoholic beverages and a chair.

For more information: Orval Stepper, 503-623-2474, or Lyle Thomas, 503-871-3921.

Dallas Garden Club to meet Monday

The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.

Our featured speaker will be William Stoddard, who will share about native plants. He is an entertaining speaker and is expected to bring some plants for show and tell. Light refreshments will be served and there is no charge.



Visitors are always welcome.

For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.

Rep. Evans to host health care forum

Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) will moderate a forum on health care policy on Wednesday (today) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oregon School Employees Association Office, 4735 Liberty Road S. in South Salem.

The forum will explore a range of topics, including health care access and affordability, quality and challenges facing our health care delivery system. Joining Rep. Evans will be Dr. Kathleen Harder, MD, Dr. Ron Glaus, and Lee Mercer, a board member at Health Care for All Oregon.

The event is free and open to the public

Witt to perform at Salem Symphonic Winds

The Salem Symphonic Winds will present “Wine, Winds and Song,” with vocalist and Central High School teacher Jeff Witt.

The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Youngberg Hill, 10660 SW Youngberg Hill, McMinnville. This vineyard concert will feature Broadway, rock and jazz tunes for an audience on the lawn.

Witt will sing selections including “Bring Him Home,” from “Les Miserables,” “Anthem” from the musical, “Chess,” and “Hallelujah,” by Leonard Cohen.

The band will perform “Mambo,” from “West Side Story,” “Abbey Road: A Symphonic Portrait of The Beatles,” “Abba Cadabra,” an arrangement of ABBA selections, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the music of Freddy Mercury and Queen, and a variety of other familiar tunes.

Gormet sandwich meals can be pre-ordered for $15 if purchased by Wednesday (today). Audience members can bring their own picnic for the show. A selection of wine will be available, as well as beer and soft drinks for purchase.

Chairs are available. Audience members may bring low lawn seating or blankets.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students in K-12.

For more information: www.salemsymphonicwinds.org. Tickets also will be available at the concert.