Dallas Family Night Out is Wednesday

DALLAS — Not quite ready for back to school? Dallas Family Night Out has got you covered.

The Dallas United Methodist Church will host the annual back-to-school event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at 565 SE Lacreole Drive.

The event helps families get ready to go back to school and is a chance to enjoy a free dinner, music and activities, and free health screenings. A clothing giveaway and informational booths will also be set up at the event.

Youth will receive free back packs loaded with school supplies at the event.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/DallasFNO.