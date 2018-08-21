Dallas School District school supplies list

Lyle Elementary School

Kindergarten

One backpack labeled and with student’s name

Four boxes of 24 Crayola crayons

Three large boxes of tissues

One box of Ziploc sandwich-size or gallon size bags

Two containers of Wet Ones hand wipes

12 Elmer’s glue sticks

24 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga preferred

Six black dry erase markers

One pair of blunt-tip scissors

Three containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes

One bottle of hand sanitizer

One ream of 20-weight computer paper

Optional: one ream of white cardstock, one ream of colored cardstock

First grade

One pair of over-the-head headphones (not ear buds)

Four boxes of 24 Crayola crayons

24 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga preferred

Three large boxes of tissues

10 Elmer’s glue sticks

Two bottles of Elmer’s glue

Two dry erase markers, black or blue

Two boxes of Crayola Classic markers

Two Pink Pearl erasers

Four containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes

One ream of 20-weight computer paper

One wide-rule spiral notebook

One large box of crackers or pretzels (no cookies)

Optional: box of Ziploc sandwich bags, one bottle of hand sanitizer, one ream of cardstock

Second grade

24 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga preferred

Three large boxes of tissues

Two Pink Pearl erasers

Two packages of pencil-cap erasers

One box of Ziploc sandwich bags

Eight Elmer’s glue sticks

Two boxes of 24 Crayola Markers

One box of Crayola skinny markers

One ream 20-weight computer paper

Eight black dry erase markers

Two boxes of Crayola colored pencils

I box Ziploc gallon-sized storage bags

One pair of over-the-head headphones labeled with student’s name (not ear buds)

Optional: one container of Clorox or Lysol wipes, one ream of colored paper, one ream of cardstock (colored or white), one box of Crayola Classic markers, one box of Ziploc snack-size bags

Third grade

One pair of over-the-head headphones or ear buds

36 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga or real wood only

Three large boxes of tissues

One pair of point-tip Fiskars scissors

One ream of 20-weight computer paper

Four wide-rule spiral notebooks or composition books

Four containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes

One small set of yellow highlighter pens

One box of Crayola colored pencils

One box of Crayola markers (Mrs. Orbistondo and Mrs. Pedersen only)

15 black dry erase markers

One pack of pink pearl erasers or cap erasers

Two boxes of Crayola crayons (16 or more)

One zippered pencil pouch (no pencil boxes)

Eight Elmer’s glue sticks

One small bottle of Elmer’s white liquid glue

One box of Ziploc gallon-size bags (Mrs. Jones only)

Oakdale Heights Elementary

Kindergarten

No pencil box

Four boxes of 24 crayons

Three plastic pocket folders

12 glue sticks

One full-size backpack with child’s name on it

One box of colored pencils

One container of baby wipes

One box of facial tissue

12 No. 2 pencils sharpened, Ticonderoga

One box of watercolors, eight colors

One box of eight or more watercolor markers

One ream of copy paper

One pair of child size scissors

First grade

One set of water-based thick markers

One ream copy paper

Two box of 24 Crayola crayons

One pair of Fiskers child-size scissors

Two large boxes of facial tissue

48 Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils, sharpened

Six glue sticks

One pencil box

One box snacks

One homework folder, two-pocket

One backpack or book bag (with name on it)

One package Clorox wipes

Four pink pearl erasers

Varying sizes of Ziploc bags (snack, quart, gallon, sandwich)

Second grade

One set of water-based markers

One set of headphones

One box of 24 crayons

One pair of Fiskars child-size scissors

Four pink pearls erasers

24 Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils sharpened

Six glue sticks

One pencil box

One box of snacks

One composition notebook

One homework folder, two-pocket

Four dry erase markers with chisel tip

One backpack or book bag with name on it

One large box of facial tissue

One ream copy paper

One container of Clorox wipes

Third grade

48 Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils sharpened

Two Pink Pearl erasers

One pair of scissors, Fiskars or similar quality

One box of 24 crayons

One box water-based markers

One box colored pencils

One set of headphones

Two highlighters

Four glue sticks

One large box facial tissue

One ream of copy paper

One backpack with name on it

One container of Clorox wipes

Six dry erase markers

Whitworth Elementary School

Fourth grade

36 No. 2 pencils

Eight black Expo dry erase markers

One large box of Kleenex

One package of wide-ruled notebook paper

One ream of white copy paper

Nine glue sticks

One hand-held pencil sharpener

One set of colored pencils

One set of fine tip bold colored markers

One pair pointed scissors

One package of cap erasers

One backpack or book bag

One pair of inexpensive ear buds

Fifth grade

24 No. 2 pencils

Eight black Expo dry erase markers

One large box of Kleenex

One package of college-ruled notebook paper

One ream of white copy paper

One pencil bag

Three glue sticks

One set of colored pencils

One simple calculator

One pair pointed scissors

One package of erasers

One backpack or book bag

One pair of inexpensive ear buds

Optional supplies for STEM projects: plastic spoons, Q-Tips, duct tape, paper clips, balloon, straws, wooden BBQ skewers, masking tape, popsicle sticks, wooden clothes pins, mini hot glue sticks, and clean, empty 2-liter soda bottles.

LaCreole Middle School

Sixth grade

Box of 12 colored pencils

2-inch three-ring binder

Pencil pouch for binder (three-hole punched)

Set of dividers with pockets for binder

At least 48 No. 2 pencils

Pencil sharpener

One pack lined paper

Glue sticks

Plastic folder with pockets for language arts

Two one-subject, 70-page spiral notebook for science and social studies

Composition notebook for language arts

PE uniform

At least two standard size boxes of tissue

Ream of white paper for printing

Box of dry erase markers for math

Optional: Cap erasers for pencils, highlighter, scissors earbuds

Seventh grade

Three-ringer binder, 2-inch minimum

College-ruled notebook paper, 1,000 sheets or more

At least 48 No. 2 pencils and erasers

Ballpoint pens (blue and black only)

Colored pencils

Highlighters

Glue sticks

Metric/standard ruler

Calculator

Single-subject spiral notebook for science

At least two standard sized boxes tissues

PE uniform

White vinyl eraser for art

Ear buds

Ream of copy paper

Dry erase markers

Package of hot glue sticks for STEAM class

Flash drive

Eighth grade

Three-ring binder (2-inch minimum)

College-ruled notebook paper, 1,000 sheets

24 No. 2 pencils

Ballpoint pens, blue or black

Colored markers

Colored pencils

Highlighters – one of each pink, yellow, blue, green

Ream of paper for printing

Calculator (solar, scientific)

Glue sticks

Metric/standard ruler

At least two standard boxes of tissues

PE uniform

White vinyl eraser for art

Spiral notebook for Spanish I

Package hot glue sticks for STEAM class

Single subject spiral notebook/composition booklet

Flash drive