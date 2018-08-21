Dallas School District school supplies list

Lyle Elementary School
Kindergarten
One backpack labeled and with student’s name
Four boxes of 24 Crayola crayons
Three large boxes of tissues
One box of Ziploc sandwich-size or gallon size bags
Two containers of Wet Ones hand wipes
12 Elmer’s glue sticks
24 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga preferred
Six black dry erase markers
One pair of blunt-tip scissors
Three containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes
One bottle of hand sanitizer
One ream of 20-weight computer paper
Optional: one ream of white cardstock, one ream of colored cardstock
First grade
One pair of over-the-head headphones (not ear buds)
Four boxes of 24 Crayola crayons
24 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga preferred
Three large boxes of tissues
10 Elmer’s glue sticks
Two bottles of Elmer’s glue
Two dry erase markers, black or blue
Two boxes of Crayola Classic markers
Two Pink Pearl erasers
Four containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes
One ream of 20-weight computer paper
One wide-rule spiral notebook
One large box of crackers or pretzels (no cookies)
Optional: box of Ziploc sandwich bags, one bottle of hand sanitizer, one ream of cardstock
Second grade
24 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga preferred
Three large boxes of tissues
Two Pink Pearl erasers
Two packages of pencil-cap erasers
One box of Ziploc sandwich bags
Eight Elmer’s glue sticks
Two boxes of 24 Crayola Markers
One box of Crayola skinny markers
One ream 20-weight computer paper
Eight black dry erase markers
Two boxes of Crayola colored pencils
I box Ziploc gallon-sized storage bags
One pair of over-the-head headphones labeled with student’s name (not ear buds)
Optional: one container of Clorox or Lysol wipes, one ream of colored paper, one ream of cardstock (colored or white), one box of Crayola Classic markers, one box of Ziploc snack-size bags
Third grade
One pair of over-the-head headphones or ear buds
36 plain No. 2 pencils, Ticonderoga or real wood only
Three large boxes of tissues
One pair of point-tip Fiskars scissors
One ream of 20-weight computer paper
Four wide-rule spiral notebooks or composition books
Four containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes
One small set of yellow highlighter pens
One box of Crayola colored pencils
One box of Crayola markers (Mrs. Orbistondo and Mrs. Pedersen only)
15 black dry erase markers
One pack of pink pearl erasers or cap erasers
Two boxes of Crayola crayons (16 or more)
One zippered pencil pouch (no pencil boxes)
Eight Elmer’s glue sticks
One small bottle of Elmer’s white liquid glue
One box of Ziploc gallon-size bags (Mrs. Jones only)
Oakdale Heights Elementary
Kindergarten
No pencil box
Four boxes of 24 crayons
Three plastic pocket folders
12 glue sticks
One full-size backpack with child’s name on it
One box of colored pencils
One container of baby wipes
One box of facial tissue
12 No. 2 pencils sharpened, Ticonderoga
One box of watercolors, eight colors
One box of eight or more watercolor markers
One ream of copy paper
One pair of child size scissors
First grade
One set of water-based thick markers
One ream copy paper
Two box of 24 Crayola crayons
One pair of Fiskers child-size scissors
Two large boxes of facial tissue
48 Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils, sharpened
Six glue sticks
One pencil box
One box snacks
One homework folder, two-pocket
One backpack or book bag (with name on it)
One package Clorox wipes
Four pink pearl erasers
Varying sizes of Ziploc bags (snack, quart, gallon, sandwich)
Second grade
One set of water-based markers
One set of headphones
One box of 24 crayons
One pair of Fiskars child-size scissors
Four pink pearls erasers
24 Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils sharpened
Six glue sticks
One pencil box
One box of snacks
One composition notebook
One homework folder, two-pocket
Four dry erase markers with chisel tip
One backpack or book bag with name on it
One large box of facial tissue
One ream copy paper
One container of Clorox wipes
Third grade
48 Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils sharpened
Two Pink Pearl erasers
One pair of scissors, Fiskars or similar quality
One box of 24 crayons
One box water-based markers
One box colored pencils
One set of headphones
Two highlighters
Four glue sticks
One large box facial tissue
One ream of copy paper
One backpack with name on it
One container of Clorox wipes
Six dry erase markers
Whitworth Elementary School
Fourth grade
36 No. 2 pencils
Eight black Expo dry erase markers
One large box of Kleenex
One package of wide-ruled notebook paper
One ream of white copy paper
Nine glue sticks
One hand-held pencil sharpener
One set of colored pencils
One set of fine tip bold colored markers
One pair pointed scissors
One package of cap erasers
One backpack or book bag
One pair of inexpensive ear buds
Fifth grade
24 No. 2 pencils
Eight black Expo dry erase markers
One large box of Kleenex
One package of college-ruled notebook paper
One ream of white copy paper
One pencil bag
Three glue sticks
One set of colored pencils
One simple calculator
One pair pointed scissors
One package of erasers
One backpack or book bag
One pair of inexpensive ear buds
Optional supplies for STEM projects: plastic spoons, Q-Tips, duct tape, paper clips, balloon, straws, wooden BBQ skewers, masking tape, popsicle sticks, wooden clothes pins, mini hot glue sticks, and clean, empty 2-liter soda bottles.
LaCreole Middle School
Sixth grade
Box of 12 colored pencils
2-inch three-ring binder
Pencil pouch for binder (three-hole punched)
Set of dividers with pockets for binder
At least 48 No. 2 pencils
Pencil sharpener
One pack lined paper
Glue sticks
Plastic folder with pockets for language arts
Two one-subject, 70-page spiral notebook for science and social studies
Composition notebook for language arts
PE uniform
At least two standard size boxes of tissue
Ream of white paper for printing
Box of dry erase markers for math
Optional: Cap erasers for pencils, highlighter, scissors earbuds
Seventh grade
Three-ringer binder, 2-inch minimum
College-ruled notebook paper, 1,000 sheets or more
At least 48 No. 2 pencils and erasers
Ballpoint pens (blue and black only)
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Glue sticks
Metric/standard ruler
Calculator
Single-subject spiral notebook for science
At least two standard sized boxes tissues
PE uniform
White vinyl eraser for art
Ear buds
Ream of copy paper
Dry erase markers
Package of hot glue sticks for STEAM class
Flash drive
Eighth grade
Three-ring binder (2-inch minimum)
College-ruled notebook paper, 1,000 sheets
24 No. 2 pencils
Ballpoint pens, blue or black
Colored markers
Colored pencils
Highlighters – one of each pink, yellow, blue, green
Ream of paper for printing
Calculator (solar, scientific)
Glue sticks
Metric/standard ruler
At least two standard boxes of tissues
PE uniform
White vinyl eraser for art
Spiral notebook for Spanish I
Package hot glue sticks for STEAM class
Single subject spiral notebook/composition booklet
Flash drive
