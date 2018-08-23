Fire crews battle grass fire near Dallas

UPDATE: Aug. 23, 2018 2:15 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of a 3-acre fire near the intersection of Robb Mill and Ellendale yesterday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, SW Polk Fire District responded a reported tree on fire near the intersection of Robb Mill and Ellendale, which is located about 5 miles west of the Dallas City limits.

First responding units quickly discovered that there were multiple trees, along with dense vegetation on fire and upgraded to a high risk grass fire.

Fire units from Dallas Fire & EMS, Oregon Department of Forestry, Sheridan Fire District and West Valley Fire District responded to assist with the blaze.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to contain the fire.

One residence in the area was threatened but not damaged by this fire. Firefighters provided structural protection.

Fire Chief Fred Hertel stated the homeowners diligence with defensible space around their residence, added another layer of protection and saved their home.

DALLAS -- Fire crews are currently working a high risk grass fire off of Robb Mill Road., just outside of Dallas.

Fire officials ask people to avoid the area as firefighters continue to battle this blaze.

There are approximately 40 fire fighters from Southwest Polk Fire District, Dallas Fire & EMS, Oregon Department of Forestry, Sheridan Fire District, and West Valley Fire District on scene.

Dallas Fire & EMS said it will release more information as it becomes available.