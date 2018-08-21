Private security beneficial at Independence Days

INDEPENDENCE — There were no major issues reported to or observed by law enforcement during the Independence Days celebration, according to a report presented to the Independence City Council on Aug. 14.

“I did want to emphasize how beneficial it was to have private security for the planning process and the event itself,” said Independence Police Department Sgt. Juventino Banuelos.

According to the report, 20 law enforcement personnel provided 167 hours of service during the four-day event; 10 private security officers provided 67 hours of service.

“With local volunteerism down in general, we were able to meet our minimum staffing requirements throughout the event by supplementing with private crowd management and traffic control services,” according to a memo from City Manager David Clyne to the council which was included in the packet. “We received generous law enforcement assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Dallas Police Department, the Monmouth Police Department, Polk County Search and Rescue, local Community Emergency Response Teams, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Cadet program, and the Chemeketa Law Enforcement Related Experience (LERE) program.”

Physical harassment involving juveniles on July 1 and a fight on July 4 were the “most significant known” incidents at the event, according to the memo.

“The aggressor in the harassment left immediately, and the aggressor in the fight was located and excluded from the park without further incident,” the memo states. “The aggressor in the fight was located and excluded from the park without further incident. Two other attendees were ultimately excluded from the park due to their behavior.”

Only two minor falls were reported.

IPD quarterly report

IPD also submitted its quarterly report to the council.

In April, May and June a total of 665 cases numbers were assigned. There were 3,172 computer-aided dispatch events and 135 people taken into custody, including juvenile referrals. There were 2017 citations.

Of the 135 people taken into custody, 13 were alcohol related, 19 were drug related, 43 were juvenile referrals, 17 were crimes against people and 20 were crimes against property, according to the report.