School immunization requirements

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority released the following information regarding vaccinations required by Oregon law for school and child care attendance*

A child 18 months or older entering preschool, child care, or Head Start needs:

4 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

3 Polio

1 Varicella (chickenpox)

1 Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)

3 Hepatitis B

2 Hepatiti A

3 or 4 Hib

A student entering kindergarten or grades 1-6 needs:

5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

4 Polio

1 Varicella (chickenpox)

2 MMR or 2 Measles, 1 Mumps, 1 Rubella

3 Hepatitis B

2 Hepatitis A

A student entering grades 7-10 needs:

5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

1 Tdap

4 Polio

1 Varicella (chickenpox)

2 MMR or 2 Measles, 1 Mumps, 1 Rubella

3 Hepatitis B

2 Hepatitis A

A student entering grades 11-12 needs:

5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

1 Tdap

4 Polio

1 Varicella (chickenpox)

2 MMR or 2 Measles, 1 Mumps, 1 Rubella

3 Hepatitis B

For children 2 to 17 months entering child care or early education, check with your child’s program or healthcare provider for required vaccines.

*At all ages and grades, the number of doses required varies by a child’s age and how long ago they were vaccinated. Other vaccines may be recommended. Exemptions are also available. Check with your child’s school, child care or healthcare provider for details.