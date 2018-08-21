School immunization requirements

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority released the following information regarding vaccinations required by Oregon law for school and child care attendance*
A child 18 months or older entering preschool, child care, or Head Start needs:
4 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
3 Polio
1 Varicella (chickenpox)
1 Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)
3 Hepatitis B
2 Hepatiti A
3 or 4 Hib
A student entering kindergarten or grades 1-6 needs:
5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
4 Polio
1 Varicella (chickenpox)
2 MMR or 2 Measles, 1 Mumps, 1 Rubella
3 Hepatitis B
2 Hepatitis A
A student entering grades 7-10 needs:
5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
1 Tdap
4 Polio
1 Varicella (chickenpox)
2 MMR or 2 Measles, 1 Mumps, 1 Rubella
3 Hepatitis B
2 Hepatitis A
A student entering grades 11-12 needs:
5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
1 Tdap
4 Polio
1 Varicella (chickenpox)
2 MMR or 2 Measles, 1 Mumps, 1 Rubella
3 Hepatitis B
For children 2 to 17 months entering child care or early education, check with your child’s program or healthcare provider for required vaccines.
*At all ages and grades, the number of doses required varies by a child’s age and how long ago they were vaccinated. Other vaccines may be recommended. Exemptions are also available. Check with your child’s school, child care or healthcare provider for details.
