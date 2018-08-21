Sports: Quick Hits

Western’s first football game offers free admission for everyone

As part of a Polk County Labor Day Appreciation, Western Oregon University is offering free admission to the team’s NCAA Division II home football opener on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Wolves will welcome Texas’ Angelo State University from the Lone Star Conference. Kick off from WOU’s McArthur Field is set for 1:05 p.m. at McArthur Field. The Rams are coming off a 6-5 season with a 4-4 mark in the LSC.

Fans are invited to purchase tailgate spots inside the stadium parking lot. The tailgating lot will open at 9 a.m. on game day while entry to the stadium will begin at 11 a.m. For more information about reserving tailgating spots, contact Michael Feuling at 503-838-8449 or feulingm@wou.edu.

To purchase single game tickets or season tickets to future WOU football games, visit: http://wouwolves.com/tickets

WOU announces staffing changes

Western Oregon University Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Curtis Campbell announced several promotions and updates involving existing staff members this week.

Alyssa Asay has been promoted as Head Athletic Trainer, while Bo Johnson has been added to the athletic training staff on a full-time assignment.

Ed Garland has been promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities and Event Management, and Jason Dormeyer has been promoted to Director of Athletic Communications.

Dormeyer will take on additional duties within the department; including overseeing broadcasting and marketing.

Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, Aug.14

Event: Three Man Best Ball (Blind Draw) - Low Gross / Low Net - Green Tees

Gross: 1st Place - Tie - Larry Hatcher, Steve Albin & Dave Day; Steve Ross, Terry Reed & Lee Gamaney; Ted Bennett, Rick Jones & Dick Carter - 34;

Net: 1st Place - Darrel Smedstad, Glen White & Rocky Kygar - 25;

2nd Place - Tie - Wayne Weathers, Paul Disney & Bob “Dos” Bennett; Rich Zabst, Roy Speelman & Berley Mack - 27;

3rd Place - Wayne Baughman, Jack Duncan & Randy Walz - 28

4th Place - Tie - Bruce Walter, Ken Ross & Chuck Woodbeck; Al Fahlman, Lynn Hurt & Ed Johnson - 29.