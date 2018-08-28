Academic Honors

OSU names honor roll for spring term

CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll spring term 2018 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,361 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,261 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Dallas

Straight-A Average: Bridger W. Cook, Sophomore, Pre-Environmental Engineering; Makenna C. Cook, Sophomore, Biology; Gabriel J. Dudley, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Catherine G. Rocak, Senior, Kinesiology; Megan K. Ronco, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences.

3.5 or Better: Matthew D. Ashford, Junior, Civil Engineering; Ian E. Baer, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Anne S. Barrientos, Senior, Anthropology; Darla R. Clowser, Senior, Natural Resources; Lois E. Dalton, Freshman, History. Cooper R. Dodge, Freshman, Social Science; Michael T. Friesen, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; Mckenzie A. Gray, Senior, Computer Science; Ryan E. Kennedy, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; Caleb T. Naughton, Senior, Biology. Isabella B. Nelson, Senior, Biology; Matthew P. Sleeper, Sophomore, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Kyle R. Stockdall, Senior, Management; Sho R. Talmadge, Senior, Psychology; Dana J. Taylor, Senior, Public Health. Alexandra B. Watson, Freshman, Kinesiology; Logan J. Wolfe, Freshman, Human Devel and Family Science.

Grand Ronde

3.5 or Better: Alexander C. Ellis, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.

Independence

Straight-A Average: Guadalupe Nunez-Morales, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science.

3.5 or Better: Thomas D. Alvarez, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Mary E. Barcellos II, Senior, Agricultural Sciences; Courtney K. Champ, Senior, Accountancy; Brett W. Meador, Junior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Kyle J. Miller, Junior, Kinesiology. Kathryn G. Paratore, Junior, Public Health; Raquel M. Rodriguez-Walmisley, Senior, Spanish.

Monmouth

Straight-A Average: Makayla R. Kachlein, Senior, Animal Sciences; Jorge Manzo, Junior, Pre-Computer Science; Jacob L. North, Junior, Pre-Bioengineering.

3.5 or Better: Nicole C. Bell, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences; Stephen C. Erickson, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Julia L. Kenyon, Junior, Graphic Design; Elizabeth G. Nash, Senior, Psychology; Trevor Nash, Junior, Biology.

West Salem

Straight-A Average: Brady L. Baldwin, Junior, Psychology; Timothy G. Bui, Junior, Pre-Computer Science; Jenna R. Chamness, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Nicole J. Darcy, Sophomore, Pre-Business; Ryan S. Emery, Junior, Accountancy. Jaken L. Garcia, Senior, Political Science; Luke D. Goertzen, Senior, Computer Science; Erin E. Green, Senior, Public Health; Josie Layton, Senior, Liberal Studies; Sarah E. Litwin, Junior, Spanish. Leanne M. Moore, Senior, Marketing; Lauren E. Trevis, Senior, Kinesiology.

3.5 or Better: Logan D. Adams, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Sarah K. Bond, Senior, Psychology; Sonia L. Camacho, Freshman, Pre-Computer Science; Daniel C. Casebier, Senior, Civil Engineering; Kaci B. Cheavtharn, Sophomore, Nutrition. Garret E. Eisenbrandt, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Alyssa J. Elms, Junior, Animal Sciences; Courtney K. Evans, Junior, Pre-Business; Max J. Evers, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Mariah M. Fairman, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science. Katherine F. Fan, Senior, Biology; Lucas R. Frey, Senior, Computer Science; Faith A. Gaviola, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; McKenzie L. Giles, Freshman, Animal Sciences; Alexa R. Havel, Sophomore, Pre-Design & Innovation Mgmt.

Kyle M. Hutchins, Junior, English; Olivia M. Hyman, Junior, Pre-Business; Grace J. Layton, Freshman, Psychology; Jena R. Lewis, Junior, Natural Resources; Madelyne S. Lind, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science. Sage A. Lundblade, Senior, Natural Resources; Alexander T. McArthur, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Erin N. McNab, Senior, Nutrition; Kristina M. Owen, Junior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Reina N. Paez, Freshman, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo. Natalie G. Redding, Senior, Nutrition; Austin J. Regimbal, Junior, Business Administration; Jesse A. Rodriguez, Senior, Nuclear Engineering; Katie G. Sawtelle, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Halli A. Shasteen, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science. Allison L. Sladek, Senior, Computer Science; John D. Spann, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Scott R. Svadlenak, Senior, Chemistry; Aleesha Swift, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Anton Synytsia, Senior, Computer Science. Kyle R. Trevis, Sophomore, Pre-Elect & Computer Engineer; Alexis C. Vrontakis, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Andrew R. Waite, Senior, Computer Science; Greyson J. Walker, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; William J. White, Freshman, Pre-Marketing. Shelby L. Wilkins, Junior, Nutrition; Cameron L. Wollman, Senior, Management.

Domes makes dean’s list

BEND — Daniel Domes, of Dallas, was named to Central Oregon Community College’s spring 2018 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students enrolled in 12 or more graded credits who receive a term GPA of 3.60 or better.

Locals graduate from Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 754 degrees during the 2017-18 academic year. Those who earned grade-point averages between 3.5 and 3.69 graduated with Cum Laude honors, 3.7 to 3.84 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and 3.85 to 4.0 graduated Summa Cum Laude. EOU extends congratulations to the class of 2018 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni.

Local graduates include Beth M Bonnet, Bachelor of Science in Integrative Study-2 EOU Minors and Matthew Baxter Miller, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, both of Dallas; and Melissa Neighbors, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude, of Monmouth.

Eastern Oregon announces dean’s list

LA GRANDE — At the close of spring term, 469 EOU students qualified for the dean’s list. These students maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded EOU coursework during the term.

Alan Hardenbrook and Melissa Munk, both from Monmouth, were named on the list.